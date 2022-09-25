Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 25, 2022, 11:29:25 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Race-hate cleric Anjem Couhdary jailed in 2016 for inviting ISIS support
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Race-hate cleric Anjem Couhdary jailed in 2016 for inviting ISIS support (Read 107 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 147
Race-hate cleric Anjem Couhdary jailed in 2016 for inviting ISIS support
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:08:39 AM »
Look whos back and stoking up hatred between Hindus and Muslims on Britains streets: Race-hate cleric Anjem Choudary adds fuel to the fire after his ban from public speaking is lifted
the dirty bastard is stoking things up in the midlands battle of cultures.
that's why dirty bastards like him need hanging not jail,
the closet thing to a living monster walking the UK streets him
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11244351/Race-hate-cleric-Anjem-Choudary-adds-fuel-fire-ban-public-speaking-lifted.html
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 552
Re: Race-hate cleric Anjem Couhdary jailed in 2016 for inviting ISIS support
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:26 PM »
Is this the lad we nearly signed on loan?
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 6 147
Re: Race-hate cleric Anjem Couhdary jailed in 2016 for inviting ISIS support
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:02:45 AM »
I'm going to give you that one!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...