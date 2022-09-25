Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: graeme souness on brian clough  (Read 119 times)
two proper footballing legends of the game....


GRAEME SOUNESS: Nottingham Forest could learn so much from the way Brian Clough ran their club... he would NEVER have accepted 22 new players in one summer and all the interference in modern football


he is not wrong in what he says..


they say greatness in sport can adapt to any environment and, I think on the field that is true.

I'm just not sure as a manager Clough would as a gaffer - who is probably best described as a managerial genius from what he achieved back in the day with Forest - my guess is he would just throw the towel in and twat a few players before walking away from football would be my thoughts on him if he returned from the grave into today's game - I say that all respectfully towards the great man himself.

That sort of mocks my greatness can adapt quote.


TOP 3 for me

Fergie
Paisley
Clough

a good article on cloughie

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11243473/GRAEME-SOUNESS-Nottingham-Forest-learn-way-Brian-Clough-ran-club.html
Shankly
Clough
Paisley
Fergie
Stein
Busby
Revie
Tory Cunt
