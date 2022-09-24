Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tyson Fury says s***house sausage - Anthony Joshua  (Read 210 times)
« on: September 24, 2022, 06:04:23 AM »
is refusing to sign contract and trolls him with next fight shorts


TYSON FURY has blasted Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, labelling them "a pair of sausage s***houses".

Usyk, 35, beat Joshua, 32, on points for the second time in the space of 11 months in August out in Saudi Arabia.



monkey



he is beauty Fury he is torchering these two all the time and they don't have much of a comeback for him that's the problem - he is too sharp and quick with his words.


he has Joshua's life over the bodybuilder comment - now he is giving Usyk it as well monkey


he will do them both when they eventually meet..



you cant but like Fury - he is a night out with the lads material all day long ... top friendly piss take banter you can't beat it


Fury on form in the video



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19897366/tyson-fury-anthony-joshua-oleksandr-usyk-contract/
« Reply #1 on: September 25, 2022, 09:11:51 AM »
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's showdown WON'T be signed on Monday, insists Eddie Hearn, as he tells Gypsy King 'if you want to walk away, off you go' - after AJ got 48-hour ultimatum by rival


it is not going happen this one is it - until they are pretty much both old and washed up - probably titled when it happens as one last payday..


i want to see them scrap in their prime - get it on whichever one is pissing about - to coin a Fury prase - shithouse!


if not they should do it for free and put it on mainstream tv the bbc - if they are going to do it further down the line as two washed-up fighters and prove it's all about the pound note.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-11247021/Eddie-Hearn-warns-Tyson-Fury-NO-CHANCE-Anthony-Joshua-fight-signed-Monday.html#comments
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:07:41 AM »
'POSITIVE CALLS' Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua given hope as Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren insist they are still trying to make fight...


now technically i would never slate anyone that steps foot into a ring for a fight.

howver you get the impression boxing/fight fans are gettting the piss taken out of them here.

back in the day all these big fights took place with fighters in their prime you can reel them all off benn/ Eubank,  Marvin Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard. you can go on and on with big pair ups.


these two for whatever reason seem to be ducking each other and i aint sure which camp is really playing the shithouse card here if im honest.

Aj is no mug i will give him that despite his recent losses and do still think Fury will do him, but a piss-take of its on and off and then on again with these two.

is it the fighters or the promoters playing shithouses here ... who knows is my response

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19928832/tyson-fury-anthony-joshua-hearn-warren/
« Last Edit: Today at 10:09:12 AM by headset »
