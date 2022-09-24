headset

Posts: 6 162 Tyson Fury says s***house sausage - Anthony Joshua « on: September 24, 2022, 06:04:23 AM »





TYSON FURY has blasted Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, labelling them "a pair of sausage s***houses".



Usyk, 35, beat Joshua, 32, on points for the second time in the space of 11 months in August out in Saudi Arabia.















he is beauty Fury he is torchering these two all the time and they don't have much of a comeback for him that's the problem - he is too sharp and quick with his words.





he has Joshua's life over the bodybuilder comment - now he is giving Usyk it as well





he will do them both when they eventually meet..







you cant but like Fury - he is a night out with the lads material all day long ... top friendly piss take banter you can't beat it





Fury on form in the video







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19897366/tyson-fury-anthony-joshua-oleksandr-usyk-contract/









headset

Posts: 6 162 Re: Tyson Fury says s***house sausage - Anthony Joshua « Reply #1 on: September 25, 2022, 09:11:51 AM »





it is not going happen this one is it - until they are pretty much both old and washed up - probably titled when it happens as one last payday..





i want to see them scrap in their prime - get it on whichever one is pissing about - to coin a Fury prase - shithouse!





if not they should do it for free and put it on mainstream tv the bbc - if they are going to do it further down the line as two washed-up fighters and prove it's all about the pound note.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-11247021/Eddie-Hearn-warns-Tyson-Fury-NO-CHANCE-Anthony-Joshua-fight-signed-Monday.html#comments

