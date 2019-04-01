headset

Offline



Posts: 6 136





Posts: 6 136 Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells cops to drop woke « on: Yesterday at 05:22:33 AM »







HOME Secretary Suella Braverman has told cops to drop woke gestures  and focus on crime.



The Cabinet minister has contacted all 43 forces in England and Wales to tell them to get the basics right.





she is not wrong either - inclusion is paramount in today's society but some of the carry-on you see from today's plod is laughable - no wonder lawlessness is like it is..



the judges don't help the cause either with pathetic and lenient sentencing for some crimes you read about





make us great again by starting on the streets - safe streets is a must for all towns and cities.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19904363/suella-braverman-woke-police-do-jobs/















agenda and start doing their jobsHOME Secretary Suella Braverman has told cops to drop woke gestures  and focus on crime.The Cabinet minister has contacted all 43 forces in England and Wales to tell them to get the basics right.she is not wrong either - inclusion is paramount in today's society but some of the carry-on you see from today's plod is laughable - no wonder lawlessness is like it is..the judges don't help the cause either with pathetic and lenient sentencing for some crimes you read aboutmake us great again by starting on the streets - safe streets is a must for all towns and cities. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 759







Posts: 4 759 Re: Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells cops to drop woke « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:34:45 AM » Police have always done this community engagement stuff. You can go online and see images of bobbies acting daft at morris dancing festivals, st georges days parade, music festivals. Its standard practise to build relationship and trust with the community you serve. When we went to Preston a copper joined in a daft footy game the fans had in the coach park.



The Daily Mail and "anti-woke" brigade only seem to get agitated by this when its a gay or ethnic event. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 870





Posts: 870 Re: Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells cops to drop woke « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 AM » Morris dancing festivals, St Georges day parades and music festivals aren't political campaigns whereas Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA2S+ rights and Feminist activism are.



If Cleveland Police attended a 'Make Hemlington Safe' street party and wore badges, I be OK with that.



However, if they ran a 'Make Hemlington safe for black/gay/women' campaign I'd say why are you making a political decision to prioritise some groups but not others....Just try to keep everyone safe. Logged