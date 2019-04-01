headset

HOME Secretary Suella Braverman has told cops to drop woke gestures  and focus on crime.



The Cabinet minister has contacted all 43 forces in England and Wales to tell them to get the basics right.





she is not wrong either - inclusion is paramount in today's society but some of the carry-on you see from today's plod is laughable - no wonder lawlessness is like it is..



the judges don't help the cause either with pathetic and lenient sentencing for some crimes you read about





make us great again by starting on the streets - safe streets is a must for all towns and cities.







