Author Topic: Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells cops to drop woke  (Read 56 times)
agenda and start doing their jobs



HOME Secretary Suella Braverman has told cops to drop woke gestures  and focus on crime.

The Cabinet minister has contacted all 43 forces in England and Wales to tell them to get the basics right.


she is not wrong either - inclusion is paramount in today's society but some of the carry-on you see from today's plod is laughable - no wonder lawlessness is like it is..

the judges don't help the cause either with pathetic and lenient sentencing for some crimes you read about


make us great again by starting on the streets - safe streets is a must for all towns and cities.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19904363/suella-braverman-woke-police-do-jobs/
Police have always done this community engagement stuff. You can go online and see images of bobbies acting daft at morris dancing festivals,  st georges days parade, music festivals. Its standard practise to build relationship and trust with the community you serve. When we went to Preston a copper joined in a daft footy game the fans had in the coach park.

The Daily Mail and "anti-woke" brigade only seem to get agitated by this when its a gay or ethnic event.
They can still do it as far as I'm concerned - they can even stay wokie providing they just police as they did back then :like:
