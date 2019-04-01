Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
CHANCELLOR Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a bumper mini budget today, slashing taxes and cutting red tape to ease the cost of living squeeze.

A tax cuts bonanza will make millions of households better off in just weeks - but not everyone will benefit from his mega-money policies.


I suppose the is something in it for most of the workforce out there - my household included...


I did however read piers morgans comments somewhere online and happen to agree with him a tad on this overall subject....


the is still no hiding from the fact the energy increases are of a bastard kind to put things mildly



https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19898823/full-list-mini-budget-winners-losers-revealed/
Not sure its going to be good for homeowners. The unfunded tax cuts means more borrowing, the money markets dont like it so pound continues its nosedive meaning that borrowing becomes more expensive. If you have a mortgage its forecasted to go to 5.5% which will soon swallow and small morsels of tax cut lower middle earners recieved.

The list could be summarised as winners: rich, losers:not rich

Even more galling is the bankers who will benefit greatly from this "budget" probably got even richer from it by betting against sterling knowing it would fall because of it!
