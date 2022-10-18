MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 789 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #50 on: October 18, 2022, 05:09:15 PM » Quote from: calamity on October 18, 2022, 07:14:26 AM Scary stuff going on in the UK right now with an effective coup being lead by Hunt. The Tories are finished. For those of you thinking Truss' mini budget was bad wait until you get full Cameron/Osbourne austerity again, because it's "what the markets want"



Those of you in here need trumpeting the actions of the IMF etc need to give your heads a shake, they do not have your best interests at heart. Doesn't matter if they're the enemy of your enemy, the IMF et al will grind you under their boots. The sight of left wingers championing the "market" and all it's various representatives is a bit sickening to be honest. The people that suffer will be the usual poor bastards, ie. us, mainly, northerners and the working class.







Always someone elses fault. Liz Truss and the ever increasingly radicals who are enslaved to the dodgy lobby groups of 55 Tufton Street need to own this mess they made. Ive always been a supporter of responsible capitalism, it was capitalist interests and the health of the UK economy that drove my remainer position. What we have seen from Truss was reckless and predictable. She is also thick as mince.

Rutters
Re: Liz Truss « Reply #51 on: October 19, 2022, 05:19:43 PM » Why do you think 'this mess' is any different to anyone else's? You sure that's not just BBC/SKy?ITV catastrophisation?



We're still top of IMF growth projection list for 2022/23, still have one of the lowest debt to GDP ratios in the G7, one of lowest Interest Rates, a lower Inflation Rates than most of Europe and have you seen our higher tax bracket rates compared to the Eurozone?.



Oh and btw when I said Dianne Abbott was 'thick as mince' for saying Mao did more harm than good, I was told that it was evidence of my sexism and racism.

The IMF intervention, and that of Biden, are unprecedented and major breaches of international etiquette. Would you be happy with "the markets" or the "IMF" controlling the economic decisions of a sovereign country. They have zero credibility themselves and a very long litany of mistakes.



You should just admit you support them, or excuse them, because they are the enemy of your enemy. It's quite simple.



I am no Tory and would most likely never vote for them, but I am also not dead-set against the Tories just because they are Tories. I don't vote in the UK, and am happy to vote for the various left leaning "labour" equivalents where I live but I absolutely wouldn't vote Labour in the UK.



Liz Truss, for all her faults, is obviously not as "thick as mince".



One thing I currently find hilarious is people who were previously calling Tory and Brexit voters "cap doffers", are more than happy to be under the control of un-elected leaders from multiple different arenas, is that not "cap doffing" writ large?

Posts: 4 789 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:23:37 AM » Quote from: Rutters on October 19, 2022, 05:19:43 PM Why do you think 'this mess' is any different to anyone else's? You sure that's not just BBC/SKy?ITV catastrophisation?



We're still top of IMF growth projection list for 2022/23, still have one of the lowest debt to GDP ratios in the G7, one of lowest Interest Rates, a lower Inflation Rates than most of Europe and have you seen our higher tax bracket rates compared to the Eurozone?.



Oh and btw when I said Dianne Abbott was 'thick as mince' for saying Mao did more harm than good, I was told that it was evidence of my sexism and racism.



Some very questionable statements there



Top of the IMF growth projection? The IMF has predicted that UK economic output will only increase by 0.5% over 2023. This is the lowest level of all countries in the G7. It should be noted that this forecast is more positive than the Bank of Englands own growth predictions, and that was before our wonderful fiscal event. Our economy is the only G7 economy that did not recover to pre pandemic growth levels so we were at a much lower base for growth. Going from minus 5 to minus 3 is 2% growth but I'd rather grow from plus 3 to plus 4! The OECD forecasts the UK is to have the lowest economic growth of any major economy bar Russia next year.



Lower Inflation Rates than most of Europe? Not true. There are currently 19 European countries with a lesser inflation rate than us and this was in Sept 22 so before the impact of October madness kicks in. Inflation is a global problem but we are definitely not among the better performers there

have one of the lowest debt to GDP ratios in the G7 This is true of the G7, obviously our ratio is a lot worse than Germany and many others if you expand that comparison to the G20. Should be mentioned we are now pretty much around the 100% debt to GDP ratio which is the first time we have been at that level since the 1960's. Big modern economies do have debt, I get that, not necessarily a problem if you can service it and use it wisely



Some very questionable statements there

Top of the IMF growth projection? The IMF has predicted that UK economic output will only increase by 0.5% over 2023. This is the lowest level of all countries in the G7. It should be noted that this forecast is more positive than the Bank of Englands own growth predictions, and that was before our wonderful fiscal event. Our economy is the only G7 economy that did not recover to pre pandemic growth levels so we were at a much lower base for growth. Going from minus 5 to minus 3 is 2% growth but I'd rather grow from plus 3 to plus 4! The OECD forecasts the UK is to have the lowest economic growth of any major economy bar Russia next year.

Lower Inflation Rates than most of Europe? Not true. There are currently 19 European countries with a lesser inflation rate than us and this was in Sept 22 so before the impact of October madness kicks in. Inflation is a global problem but we are definitely not among the better performers there

have one of the lowest debt to GDP ratios in the G7 This is true of the G7, obviously our ratio is a lot worse than Germany and many others if you expand that comparison to the G20. Should be mentioned we are now pretty much around the 100% debt to GDP ratio which is the first time we have been at that level since the 1960's. Big modern economies do have debt, I get that, not necessarily a problem if you can service it and use it wisely

Re: Liz Truss « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:39:55 AM »



The IMF intervention, and that of Biden, are unprecedented and major breaches of international etiquette. Would you be happy with "the markets" or the "IMF" controlling the economic decisions of a sovereign country. They have zero credibility themselves and a very long litany of mistakes.



You should just admit you support them, or excuse them, because they are the enemy of your enemy. It's quite simple.



I am no Tory and would most likely never vote for them, but I am also not dead-set against the Tories just because they are Tories. I don't vote in the UK, and am happy to vote for the various left leaning "labour" equivalents where I live but I absolutely wouldn't vote Labour in the UK.



Liz Truss, for all her faults, is obviously not as "thick as mince".



One thing I currently find hilarious is people who were previously calling Tory and Brexit voters "cap doffers", are more than happy to be under the control of un-elected leaders from multiple different arenas, is that not "cap doffing" writ large?

The IMF has always made intervention statements because they are concerned about contagion and knock on effects. Normally they only have to make them to unstable countries and rogue governments. Bit embarrassing that Trussenomics put us in that category. Bidens comments are again indicative of how our standing in the word is diminished with these off piste policies



The markets have always had the whip hand, that has been the consequence of a global capitalist model and that global market wields more power than any one country (US excepted). The markets are investors and they make investments in countries where they think that country is in safe hands and likely to be prosperous and stable. Your currency is a barometer of the confidence the market has in your countrys future. The fact they are backing against the UK is not their fault, but the fault of UK government policy Logged

Posts: 885 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:06:12 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:23:37 AM Quote from: Rutters on October 19, 2022, 05:19:43 PM Why do you think 'this mess' is any different to anyone else's? You sure that's not just BBC/SKy?ITV catastrophisation?



We're still top of IMF growth projection list for 2022/23, still have one of the lowest debt to GDP ratios in the G7, one of lowest Interest Rates, a lower Inflation Rates than most of Europe and have you seen our higher tax bracket rates compared to the Eurozone?.



Oh and btw when I said Dianne Abbott was 'thick as mince' for saying Mao did more harm than good, I was told that it was evidence of my sexism and racism.



Some very questionable statements there



Top of the IMF growth projection? The IMF has predicted that UK economic output will only increase by 0.5% over 2023. This is the lowest level of all countries in the G7. It should be noted that this forecast is more positive than the Bank of Englands own growth predictions, and that was before our wonderful fiscal event. Our economy is the only G7 economy that did not recover to pre pandemic growth levels so we were at a much lower base for growth. Going from minus 5 to minus 3 is 2% growth but I'd rather grow from plus 3 to plus 4! The OECD forecasts the UK is to have the lowest economic growth of any major economy bar Russia next year.



Lower Inflation Rates than most of Europe? Not true. There are currently 19 European countries with a lesser inflation rate than us and this was in Sept 22 so before the impact of October madness kicks in. Inflation is a global problem but we are definitely not among the better performers there

have one of the lowest debt to GDP ratios in the G7 This is true of the G7, obviously our ratio is a lot worse than Germany and many others if you expand that comparison to the G20. Should be mentioned we are now pretty much around the 100% debt to GDP ratio which is the first time we have been at that level since the 1960's. Big modern economies do have debt, I get that, not necessarily a problem if you can service it and use it wisely





We could swap stats till the cows come home however whichever stats you look at, we are in no more of 'a mess' than anyone else.



Saying only we are 'a mess' without context or comparison has political connotations as well as the financial consequences.



We could swap stats till the cows come home however whichever stats you look at, we are in no more of 'a mess' than anyone else.

Saying only we are 'a mess' without context or comparison has political connotations as well as the financial consequences.

You are fully entitled to say whatever you want but when the BBC/SKY/ITV offer no frame of reference, you have to question their motives (if we didn't already know them).

Ben G
Re: Liz Truss « Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:09:03 AM » Has to be an election or a national government till the election date in two years.

Posts: 885 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:19:19 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 09:39:55 AM



The IMF intervention, and that of Biden, are unprecedented and major breaches of international etiquette. Would you be happy with "the markets" or the "IMF" controlling the economic decisions of a sovereign country. They have zero credibility themselves and a very long litany of mistakes.



You should just admit you support them, or excuse them, because they are the enemy of your enemy. It's quite simple.



I am no Tory and would most likely never vote for them, but I am also not dead-set against the Tories just because they are Tories. I don't vote in the UK, and am happy to vote for the various left leaning "labour" equivalents where I live but I absolutely wouldn't vote Labour in the UK.



Liz Truss, for all her faults, is obviously not as "thick as mince".



One thing I currently find hilarious is people who were previously calling Tory and Brexit voters "cap doffers", are more than happy to be under the control of un-elected leaders from multiple different arenas, is that not "cap doffing" writ large?



The IMF has always made intervention statements because they are concerned about contagion and knock on effects. Normally they only have to make them to unstable countries and rogue governments. Bit embarrassing that Trussenomics put us in that category. Bidens comments are again indicative of how our standing in the word is diminished with these off piste policies



The markets have always had the whip hand, that has been the consequence of a global capitalist model and that global market wields more power than any one country (US excepted). The markets are investors and they make investments in countries where they think that country is in safe hands and likely to be prosperous and stable. Your currency is a barometer of the confidence the market has in your countrys future. The fact they are backing against the UK is not their fault, but the fault of UK government policy

The IMF make interventions when a Sovereign Governments try to do something that they don't politically agree with or goes against the current orthodoxy. The Governments being elected.



The IMF make interventions when a Sovereign Governments try to do something that they don't politically agree with or goes against the current orthodoxy. The Governments being elected.

Less said about Biden, the better however we can guess his reaction if Liz Truss tried to give him fiscal advice (if he could focus on the auto cue).

Posts: 8 638Crabamity Re: Liz Truss « Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 02:38:43 PM » Seems that UK politicians of every walk are cut from the same cloth/toilet roll.



We've struggled for real opposition for years because of in-fighting in the Labour party and the Lib Dems descent into clownhood.



Around this the clowns in power struggled to lead firstly with May's broken party and now with this shit show.



Can't anybody do what they are elected to do?



The SNP might be a bunch of closet psychopaths but they know how to act as a party. Logged

Gingerpig
Re: Liz Truss « Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 05:42:51 PM » I am sure the Conservative Party are saying ............."oh fuck , Westys mob are taking to the streets ".....If they think Sir Kneelalot will solve the issues of this country , good luck with that ....but you wont get a election for 2 years yet , so calm down