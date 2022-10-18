MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 788







Posts: 4 788 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #50 on: October 18, 2022, 05:09:15 PM » Quote from: calamity on October 18, 2022, 07:14:26 AM Scary stuff going on in the UK right now with an effective coup being lead by Hunt. The Tories are finished. For those of you thinking Truss' mini budget was bad wait until you get full Cameron/Osbourne austerity again, because it's "what the markets want"



Those of you in here need trumpeting the actions of the IMF etc need to give your heads a shake, they do not have your best interests at heart. Doesn't matter if they're the enemy of your enemy, the IMF et al will grind you under their boots. The sight of left wingers championing the "market" and all it's various representatives is a bit sickening to be honest. The people that suffer will be the usual poor bastards, ie. us, mainly, northerners and the working class.







Always someone elses fault. Liz Truss and the ever increasingly radicals who are enslaved to the dodgy lobby groups of 55 Tufton Street need to own this mess they made. Ive always been a supporter of responsible capitalism, it was capitalist interests and the health of the UK economy that drove my remainer position. What we have seen from Truss was reckless and predictable. She is also thick as mince. Always someone elses fault. Liz Truss and the ever increasingly radicals who are enslaved to the dodgy lobby groups of 55 Tufton Street need to own this mess they made. Ive always been a supporter of responsible capitalism, it was capitalist interests and the health of the UK economy that drove my remainer position. What we have seen from Truss was reckless and predictable. She is also thick as mince. Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 883





Posts: 883 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:19:43 PM » Why do you think 'this mess' is any different to anyone else's? You sure that's not just BBC/SKy?ITV catastrophisation?



We're still top of IMF growth projection list for 2022/23, still have one of the lowest debt to GDP ratios in the G7, one of lowest Interest Rates, a lower Inflation Rates than most of Europe and have you seen our higher tax bracket rates compared to the Eurozone?.



Oh and btw when I said Dianne Abbott was 'thick as mince' for saying Mao did more harm than good, I was told that it was evidence of my sexism and racism. Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 637



Crabamity





Posts: 8 637Crabamity Re: Liz Truss « Reply #52 on: Today at 07:16:20 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on October 18, 2022, 05:09:15 PM Quote from: calamity on October 18, 2022, 07:14:26 AM Scary stuff going on in the UK right now with an effective coup being lead by Hunt. The Tories are finished. For those of you thinking Truss' mini budget was bad wait until you get full Cameron/Osbourne austerity again, because it's "what the markets want"



Those of you in here need trumpeting the actions of the IMF etc need to give your heads a shake, they do not have your best interests at heart. Doesn't matter if they're the enemy of your enemy, the IMF et al will grind you under their boots. The sight of left wingers championing the "market" and all it's various representatives is a bit sickening to be honest. The people that suffer will be the usual poor bastards, ie. us, mainly, northerners and the working class.







Always someone elses fault. Liz Truss and the ever increasingly radicals who are enslaved to the dodgy lobby groups of 55 Tufton Street need to own this mess they made. Ive always been a supporter of responsible capitalism, it was capitalist interests and the health of the UK economy that drove my remainer position. What we have seen from Truss was reckless and predictable. She is also thick as mince.

Always someone elses fault. Liz Truss and the ever increasingly radicals who are enslaved to the dodgy lobby groups of 55 Tufton Street need to own this mess they made. Ive always been a supporter of responsible capitalism, it was capitalist interests and the health of the UK economy that drove my remainer position. What we have seen from Truss was reckless and predictable. She is also thick as mince.

The IMF intervention, and that of Biden, are unprecedented and major breaches of international etiquette. Would you be happy with "the markets" or the "IMF" controlling the economic decisions of a sovereign country. They have zero credibility themselves and a very long litany of mistakes.



You should just admit you support them, or excuse them, because they are the enemy of your enemy. It's quite simple.



I am no Tory and would most likely never vote for them, but I am also not dead-set against the Tories just because they are Tories. I don't vote in the UK, and am happy to vote for the various left leaning "labour" equivalents where I live but I absolutely wouldn't vote Labour in the UK.



Liz Truss, for all her faults, is obviously not as "thick as mince".



One thing I currently find hilarious is people who were previously calling Tory and Brexit voters "cap doffers", are more than happy to be under the control of un-elected leaders from multiple different arenas, is that not "cap doffing" writ large? The IMF intervention, and that of Biden, are unprecedented and major breaches of international etiquette. Would you be happy with "the markets" or the "IMF" controlling the economic decisions of a sovereign country. They have zero credibility themselves and a very long litany of mistakes.You should just admit you support them, or excuse them, because they are the enemy of your enemy. It's quite simple.I am no Tory and would most likely never vote for them, but I am also not dead-set against the Tories just because they are Tories. I don't vote in the UK, and am happy to vote for the various left leaning "labour" equivalents where I live but I absolutely wouldn't vote Labour in the UK.Liz Truss, for all her faults, is obviously not as "thick as mince".One thing I currently find hilarious is people who were previously calling Tory and Brexit voters "cap doffers", are more than happy to be under the control of un-elected leaders from multiple different arenas, is that not "cap doffing" writ large? Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 788







Posts: 4 788 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #55 on: Today at 09:23:37 AM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 05:19:43 PM Why do you think 'this mess' is any different to anyone else's? You sure that's not just BBC/SKy?ITV catastrophisation?



We're still top of IMF growth projection list for 2022/23, still have one of the lowest debt to GDP ratios in the G7, one of lowest Interest Rates, a lower Inflation Rates than most of Europe and have you seen our higher tax bracket rates compared to the Eurozone?.



Oh and btw when I said Dianne Abbott was 'thick as mince' for saying Mao did more harm than good, I was told that it was evidence of my sexism and racism.



Some very questionable statements there



Top of the IMF growth projection? The IMF has predicted that UK economic output will only increase by 0.5% over 2023. This is the lowest level of all countries in the G7. It should be noted that this forecast is more positive than the Bank of Englands own growth predictions, and that was before our wonderful fiscal event. Our economy is the only G7 economy that did not recover to pre pandemic growth levels so we were at a much lower base for growth. Going from minus 5 to minus 3 is 2% growth but I'd rather grow from plus 3 to plus 4! The OECD forecasts the UK is to have the lowest economic growth of any major economy bar Russia next year.



Lower Inflation Rates than most of Europe? Not true. There are currently 19 European countries with a lesser inflation rate than us and this was in Sept 22 so before the impact of October madness kicks in. Inflation is a global problem but we are definitely not among the better performers there

https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/inflation-rate?continent=europe



have one of the lowest debt to GDP ratios in the G7 This is true of the G7, obviously our ratio is a lot worse than Germany and many others if you expand that comparison to the G20. Should be mentioned we are now pretty much around the 100% debt to GDP ratio which is the first time we have been at that level since the 1960's. Big modern economies do have debt, I get that, not necessarily a problem if you can service it and use it wisely



Some very questionable statements thereThe IMF has predicted that UK economic output will only increase by 0.5% over 2023. This is the lowest level of all countries in the G7. It should be noted that this forecast is more positive than the Bank of Englands own growth predictions, and that was before our wonderful fiscal event. Our economy is the only G7 economy that did not recover to pre pandemic growth levels so we were at a much lower base for growth. Going from minus 5 to minus 3 is 2% growth but I'd rather grow from plus 3 to plus 4! The OECD forecasts the UK is to have the lowest economic growth of any major economy bar Russia next year.Not true. There are currently 19 European countries with a lesser inflation rate than us and this was in Sept 22 so before the impact of October madness kicks in. Inflation is a global problem but we are definitely not among the better performers thereThis is true of the G7, obviously our ratio is a lot worse than Germany and many others if you expand that comparison to the G20. Should be mentioned we are now pretty much around the 100% debt to GDP ratio which is the first time we have been at that level since the 1960's. Big modern economies do have debt, I get that, not necessarily a problem if you can service it and use it wisely Logged