Scary stuff going on in the UK right now with an effective coup being lead by Hunt. The Tories are finished. For those of you thinking Truss' mini budget was bad wait until you get full Cameron/Osbourne austerity again, because it's "what the markets want"



Those of you in here need trumpeting the actions of the IMF etc need to give your heads a shake, they do not have your best interests at heart. Doesn't matter if they're the enemy of your enemy, the IMF et al will grind you under their boots. The sight of left wingers championing the "market" and all it's various representatives is a bit sickening to be honest. The people that suffer will be the usual poor bastards, ie. us, mainly, northerners and the working class.







Always someone elses fault. Liz Truss and the ever increasingly radicals who are enslaved to the dodgy lobby groups of 55 Tufton Street need to own this mess they made. Ive always been a supporter of responsible capitalism, it was capitalist interests and the health of the UK economy that drove my remainer position. What we have seen from Truss was reckless and predictable. She is also thick as mince.