Rutters
|
What growth policy? We havent heard any detail on what this growth policy entails beyond some unfunded tax cuts.
Borrowing money to fund tax cuts is not a serious growth policy. Thats just s vague notion that if we give millionaires and businesses a tax cut they will definitely use that extra money to invest or expand. Its fanciful, particularly in the current global climate and the markets have let us know that. The markets know how these things work, truss really doesnt.
That all depends on if you think growth is important or not. And is so, how will you do it?
Growth can only happen though investment domestically or from abroad. How would you propose to attract that investment without incentives?
Places like Singapore are only booming because of investment attracted by lower personal and corporation taxes and also less regulation. The Celtic Tiger bubble happened entirely because of fiscal interventions.
Raising taxes to help those at the bottom may be a lovely display of virtue signalling but eventually those paying for it invest less and those receiving become reliant.
MF(c) DOOM
Well if you want to promote growth from abroad then the daftest thing you could possibly do is leave the worlds biggest trading block responsible for most of your trade where even your own govt. Calcuates that will cost you 2 to 3 % GDP.
Tax cuts can be financial stimulus but you have to be able to pay for , if you saddle yourself with debt to pay for them then your interest rates go up and it counters any benefits of tax cuts. The key to promoting growth is getting inflation under control and making it cheap to borrow.
Growth on tax cuts alone is even more unlikely in the midst of a gobal economic crisis where all your customers are not spending money. That is economic orthodoxy. Truss, like the rest of the libertarian right, are deluded about their own ideas and about the UKs strength and standing .She thought she could take on the financial markets with a thoughtless ideology and she has had her arse handed to her, unfortunately its diminished us even further.
