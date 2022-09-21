|
Rutters
What growth policy? We havent heard any detail on what this growth policy entails beyond some unfunded tax cuts.
Borrowing money to fund tax cuts is not a serious growth policy. Thats just s vague notion that if we give millionaires and businesses a tax cut they will definitely use that extra money to invest or expand. Its fanciful, particularly in the current global climate and the markets have let us know that. The markets know how these things work, truss really doesnt.
That all depends on if you think growth is important or not. And is so, how will you do it?
Growth can only happen though investment domestically or from abroad. How would you propose to attract that investment without incentives?
Places like Singapore are only booming because of investment attracted by lower personal and corporation taxes and also less regulation. The Celtic Tiger bubble happened entirely because of fiscal interventions.
Raising taxes to help those at the bottom may be a lovely display of virtue signalling but eventually those paying for it invest less and those receiving become reliant.
