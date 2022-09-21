Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 841 Liz Truss « on: September 21, 2022, 12:03:00 PM » Will she turn out to be that extremely rare phenomenon of a politician who doesnt care about the MSM et al,and sticks to her principles? I hope so. It will make a change from the bloated Albino oaf, who flip flopped every five minutes.

Posts: 4 780 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #1 on: September 21, 2022, 01:45:42 PM »



Think it would be hard to find a more extreme flip flopper. Remainer to brexiteer, republican to monarchist, lib dem to tory. Yeah, she has such a great record on sticking to her principles.Think it would be hard to find a more extreme flip flopper. Remainer to brexiteer, republican to monarchist, lib dem to tory.

Posts: 5 841 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #2 on: September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM » That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.

Posts: 876 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #3 on: September 22, 2022, 10:47:01 PM » The backtracking's already started with the appointment of a Minister for Women.

Mountain KingPosts: 5 209 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #6 on: September 23, 2022, 12:12:18 PM » Theyve effectively long and shorted the economy as per St Maggie!

Just hope trickle down still works .



Tory Cunt

Mountain KingPosts: 5 209 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #8 on: September 23, 2022, 03:58:00 PM » Works in the Asian Tiger countries!



In Korea early 80s the government asked people to send their gold in for the good of the country. The mother fuckers boomed like a cunt afterwards.



Tory Cunt

Posts: 4 780 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #9 on: September 23, 2022, 11:42:36 PM » Quote from: Ben G on September 23, 2022, 03:58:00 PM Works in the Asian Tiger countries!



In Korea early 80s the government asked people to send their gold in for the good of the country. The mother fuckers boomed like a cunt afterwards.







The global markets and economists have given their verdict. They think its lunacy. Smacks of a desperate economic punt by Truss, one most likely generations after us will be paying for. The global markets and economists have given their verdict. They think its lunacy. Smacks of a desperate economic punt by Truss, one most likely generations after us will be paying for.

Posts: 4 780 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #10 on: September 28, 2022, 01:55:23 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.



Massive U turn as PM already. In the campaign she said no more quantative easing. Now today the treasury sanctions the Bank of england to spend 65 billion over the next 13 days to try and stop the bleeding from the self inflicted wound which was their globally derided mini budget.



What a start Liz! She is going to be the worst PM in history, and quite likely, the shortest serving. Massive U turn as PM already. In the campaign she said no more quantative easing. Now today the treasury sanctions the Bank of england to spend 65 billion over the next 13 days to try and stop the bleeding from the self inflicted wound which was their globally derided mini budget.What a start Liz! She is going to be the worst PM in history, and quite likely, the shortest serving.

Posts: 876 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #11 on: September 28, 2022, 02:13:42 PM » That's what they say about every Tory PM.

Posts: 7 800 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #13 on: September 28, 2022, 04:07:05 PM » Been fucking shit so far..................Daft cunt starmer is going to walk into No10 at this rate. He will win by default.

Mountain KingPosts: 5 209 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #14 on: September 28, 2022, 06:16:40 PM » Im looking forward to the North London elite declaring England woke central.



Tory Cunt

Posts: 1 008 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #15 on: September 30, 2022, 09:51:53 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.



I have just checked and they have wiped out 10% of my Pension to cut tax for the rich. Without Bank of England intervention Pension firms were going to the wall



Check your pension if you still work, I am retiring in December, Simon Clarke, Kwarteng and Truss have done exactly what Sunak said will happen. Bloody doomsayers



Sunak said she was MAD I have just checked and they have wiped out 10% of my Pension to cut tax for the rich. Without Bank of England intervention Pension firms were going to the wallCheck your pension if you still work, I am retiring in December, Simon Clarke, Kwarteng and Truss have done exactly what Sunak said will happen. Bloody doomsayers

Posts: 5 841 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #18 on: October 12, 2022, 10:14:21 PM » I think you ought to be directing your ire towards the BoE and the shyster pension fund managers.

Posts: 4 780 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:12:19 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on October 12, 2022, 10:14:21 PM I think you ought to be directing your ire towards the BoE and the shyster pension fund managers.



You are Jacob Rees Mogg! The BoE stepped in to prop us up and save us from her disastrous mini budget. She will now U turn on all her tax cuts before the end of the month, her political humiliation complete and the country much damaged and diminished. You are Jacob Rees Mogg! The BoE stepped in to prop us up and save us from her disastrous mini budget. She will now U turn on all her tax cuts before the end of the month, her political humiliation complete and the country much damaged and diminished. Logged

Posts: 5 841 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:43:16 PM » Bollocks. The BoE has acted far too slowly In not raising interest rates. They need to be at about 5% minimum. The pension fund managers were warned as far back as 2019 to stop investing in derivatives. The banks caused the last financial crash,and the wide boy pension fund wallahs may very well cause the next. Andrew Bailey is an absolute dud.

Posts: 17 870 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:14:26 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 12:43:16 PM Bollocks. The BoE has acted far too slowly In not raising interest rates. They need to be at about 5% minimum. The pension fund managers were warned as far back as 2019 to stop investing in derivatives. The banks caused the last financial crash,and the wide boy pension fund wallahs may very well cause the next. Andrew Bailey is an absolute dud.



Dear me



Anyway, my son is about to sell his house; his fixed rate ran out, he was re-hashing and the shit storm erupted due to the ridiculous budget. Look at FT for their views on the claims by Rees Mogg that the BofE caused it. Anyone who picks up on that and repeats it is either a troll or a fucking lunatic. Truss and her mate have done this, and everyone knows it. She needs removing immediately, give it to Sunak, sharpish, and steady this ship FFS. I wanted Truss because I knew she was an even bigger idiot than Johnson, but being right is at too hard a cost.



Anyway, what a disaster it would be if Corbyn were in power Dear meAnyway, my son is about to sell his house; his fixed rate ran out, he was re-hashing and the shit storm erupted due to the ridiculous budget. Look at FT for their views on the claims by Rees Mogg that the BofE caused it. Anyone who picks up on that and repeats it is either a troll or a fucking lunatic. Truss and her mate have done this, and everyone knows it. She needs removing immediately, give it to Sunak, sharpish, and steady this ship FFS. I wanted Truss because I knew she was an even bigger idiot than Johnson, but being right is at too hard a cost.Anyway, what a disaster it would be if Corbyn were in power Logged

Posts: 5 841 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:31:36 PM » House prices are way too overvalued and is accepted that a correction is way overdue. Too many people living in zero interest la la land,who thought it would last forever. We are about to encounter the harsh realities of decades of QE. The must have generation is in for a big shock,and not before time. Savings rates on the up.

Posts: 17 870 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #23 on: Today at 07:10:59 AM » It seems, Bill, that theres only you left supporting the budget. Downing Street will simply start pointing at each other just now. See if you can spot a bus that doesnt have Kwartang under it.

Fucking hopeless.



Fucking hopeless. Logged

Posts: 5 841 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #24 on: Today at 08:25:37 AM » I'm just not buying all the crap from the MSM and the idiot Tory MPs who support sunk and Remain. What do you think should have been in the mini budget and why? I believe Truss is correct but I do agree she should have explained a lot more clearly why her policy is the only option to attempt to get the UK economy moving.

Posts: 3 453 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #25 on: Today at 10:56:55 AM » Exactly Bill. The lefties can smell blood and may well topple the government without any real alternative policies.

Thats the danger for the country.



Thats the danger for the country.

The media is trying to tell a tale that people are starving under a Tory government and that under a labour government there toils would be over.



Suckers !!!

Posts: 7 800 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #26 on: Today at 11:52:22 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:56:55 AM



The media is trying to tell a tale that people are starving under a Tory government and that under a labour government there toils would be over.







The media is absolutely determined to do for Liz the way they did for Boris. They are totally out of control now. The media is absolutely determined to do for Liz the way they did for Boris. They are totally out of control now. Logged

Posts: 5 841 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #27 on: Today at 11:58:28 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:56:55 AM Exactly Bill. The lefties can smell blood and may well topple the government without any real alternative policies.



Thats the danger for the country.

The media is trying to tell a tale that people are starving under a Tory government and that under a labour government there toils would be over.



Suckers !!!





Absolutely.

Logged

Posts: 462 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #28 on: Today at 12:48:23 PM » Truss has got it right, if she can survive the onslaught for the next few weeks, she should be OK.

Mountain KingPosts: 5 209 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #29 on: Today at 01:46:04 PM » Ive just bought a new bed and will pay for some rent boys to test it out !

Thats my but for the economy done



Tory Cunt

Posts: 876 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #31 on: Today at 03:51:11 PM » There doesn't seem to be a point in having a Government at the moment.

The broadcast media will bring them all down until the get the Government they want. Logged

Posts: 5 841 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #32 on: Today at 04:29:27 PM » I agree the politicians have handed control over to the blob.They will live to regret it.

Posts: 10 364Bausor & Scott OUT!!! Re: Liz Truss « Reply #33 on: Today at 04:45:27 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:52:22 AM Quote from: kippers on Today at 10:56:55 AM



The media is trying to tell a tale that people are starving under a Tory government and that under a labour government there toils would be over.







The media is absolutely determined to do for Liz the way they did for Boris. They are totally out of control now.

The media is absolutely determined to do for Liz the way they did for Boris. They are totally out of control now.

https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/

Posts: 17 870 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #34 on: Today at 04:54:43 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 03:51:11 PM There doesn't seem to be a point in having a Government at the moment.

The broadcast media will bring them all down until the get the Government they want.



Just extraordinary. Are you telling me they don't want a Tory government?



They (quite rightly from their point of view) want a) a Tory government and that must be b) not shite or corrupt, so that it doesn't get steamrollered by that bastard Starmer Just extraordinary. Are you telling me they don't want a Tory government?They (quite rightly from their point of view) want a) a Tory government and that must be b) not shite or corrupt, so that it doesn't get steamrollered by that bastard Starmer Logged

Posts: 876 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #35 on: Today at 05:38:11 PM » What on earth could possibly make you think they want a Tory Govt?



Can't think of any political editor or presenter on BBC/ITV/SKY who isn't a Feminist, Black Rights Advocate, LGBT+Activist or some other minority champion. That's pretty much The Labour Party.



Every day Burley, Preston, Rajan et al just parrot the Labour slogan of the day. Even the sports presenter, chefs and chat show hosts hate the Tories.



The beeb even proudly announce that their priority is Diversity.... A Leftie mantra. Logged

Posts: 4 780 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #36 on: Today at 05:44:22 PM » The head of the BBC donated 400 k to.the tories, thier impartiality guy used came from GB news, their top political editor Nick Robinson is a rampant tory, he was top banana in the Young Conservatives.



Trying to discredit the media and your critics is straight from the Trump playbook Logged