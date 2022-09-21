Welcome,
October 14, 2022, 09:18:21 AM
Liz Truss
Author
Topic: Liz Truss
Bill Buxton
Liz Truss
September 21, 2022, 12:03:00 PM
Will she turn out to be that extremely rare phenomenon of a politician who doesnt care about the MSM et al,and sticks to her principles? I hope so. It will make a change from the bloated Albino oaf, who flip flopped every five minutes.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Liz Truss
September 21, 2022, 01:45:42 PM
Yeah, she has such a great record on sticking to her principles.
Think it would be hard to find a more extreme flip flopper. Remainer to brexiteer, republican to monarchist, lib dem to tory.
Bill Buxton
Re: Liz Truss
September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM
That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.
Rutters
Re: Liz Truss
September 22, 2022, 10:47:01 PM
The backtracking's already started with the appointment of a Minister for Women.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Liz Truss
September 23, 2022, 10:01:09 AM
I am looking forward to my significant payrise
Hiding in full view
Rutters
Re: Liz Truss
September 23, 2022, 11:47:55 AM
You must be very rich.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Liz Truss
September 23, 2022, 12:12:18 PM
Theyve effectively long and shorted the economy as per St Maggie!
Just hope trickle down still works .
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Liz Truss
September 23, 2022, 12:16:15 PM
Quote from: Ben G on September 23, 2022, 12:12:18 PM
Theyve effectively long and shorted the economy as per St Maggie!
Just hope trickle down still works .
'Still' - I laughed out there, Ben lad
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Liz Truss
September 23, 2022, 03:58:00 PM
Works in the Asian Tiger countries!
In Korea early 80s the government asked people to send their gold in for the good of the country. The mother fuckers boomed like a cunt afterwards.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Liz Truss
September 23, 2022, 11:42:36 PM
Quote from: Ben G on September 23, 2022, 03:58:00 PM
Works in the Asian Tiger countries!
In Korea early 80s the government asked people to send their gold in for the good of the country. The mother fuckers boomed like a cunt afterwards.
The global markets and economists have given their verdict. They think its lunacy. Smacks of a desperate economic punt by Truss, one most likely generations after us will be paying for.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Liz Truss
September 28, 2022, 01:55:23 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM
That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.
Massive U turn as PM already. In the campaign she said no more quantative easing. Now today the treasury sanctions the Bank of england to spend 65 billion over the next 13 days to try and stop the bleeding from the self inflicted wound which was their globally derided mini budget.
What a start Liz! She is going to be the worst PM in history, and quite likely, the shortest serving.
Rutters
Re: Liz Truss
September 28, 2022, 02:13:42 PM
That's what they say about every Tory PM.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Liz Truss
September 28, 2022, 02:45:25 PM
Quote from: Rutters on September 28, 2022, 02:13:42 PM
That's what they say about every Tory PM.
Over the past five years its been bang on the money
Bernie
Re: Liz Truss
September 28, 2022, 04:07:05 PM
Been fucking shit so far..................Daft cunt starmer is going to walk into No10 at this rate. He will win by default.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Liz Truss
September 28, 2022, 06:16:40 PM
Im looking forward to the North London elite declaring England woke central.
myboro
Re: Liz Truss
September 30, 2022, 09:51:53 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM
That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.
I have just checked and they have wiped out 10% of my Pension to cut tax for the rich. Without Bank of England intervention Pension firms were going to the wall
Check your pension if you still work, I am retiring in December, Simon Clarke, Kwarteng and Truss have done exactly what Sunak said will happen. Bloody doomsayers
Sunak said she was MAD
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Liz Truss
October 12, 2022, 09:29:29 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM
That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.
How is the getting stuff done going Bill?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Liz Truss
October 12, 2022, 09:48:23 PM
My pension is in the fucking toilet. I truly darent look since that GCSE budget. Fucking hopeless
Bill Buxton
Re: Liz Truss
October 12, 2022, 10:14:21 PM
I think you ought to be directing your ire towards the BoE and the shyster pension fund managers.
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Liz Truss
Yesterday
at 12:12:19 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on October 12, 2022, 10:14:21 PM
I think you ought to be directing your ire towards the BoE and the shyster pension fund managers.
You are Jacob Rees Mogg! The BoE stepped in to prop us up and save us from her disastrous mini budget. She will now U turn on all her tax cuts before the end of the month, her political humiliation complete and the country much damaged and diminished.
Bill Buxton
Re: Liz Truss
Yesterday
at 12:43:16 PM »
Bollocks. The BoE has acted far too slowly In not raising interest rates. They need to be at about 5% minimum. The pension fund managers were warned as far back as 2019 to stop investing in derivatives. The banks caused the last financial crash,and the wide boy pension fund wallahs may very well cause the next. Andrew Bailey is an absolute dud.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Liz Truss
Yesterday
at 01:14:26 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 12:43:16 PM
Bollocks. The BoE has acted far too slowly In not raising interest rates. They need to be at about 5% minimum. The pension fund managers were warned as far back as 2019 to stop investing in derivatives. The banks caused the last financial crash,and the wide boy pension fund wallahs may very well cause the next. Andrew Bailey is an absolute dud.
Dear me
Anyway, my son is about to sell his house; his fixed rate ran out, he was re-hashing and the shit storm erupted due to the ridiculous budget. Look at FT for their views on the claims by Rees Mogg that the BofE caused it. Anyone who picks up on that and repeats it is either a troll or a fucking lunatic. Truss and her mate have done this, and everyone knows it. She needs removing immediately, give it to Sunak, sharpish, and steady this ship FFS. I wanted Truss because I knew she was an even bigger idiot than Johnson, but being right is at too hard a cost.
Anyway, what a disaster it would be if Corbyn were in power
Bill Buxton
Re: Liz Truss
Yesterday
at 01:31:36 PM »
House prices are way too overvalued and is accepted that a correction is way overdue. Too many people living in zero interest la la land,who thought it would last forever. We are about to encounter the harsh realities of decades of QE. The must have generation is in for a big shock,and not before time. Savings rates on the up.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Liz Truss
Today
at 07:10:59 AM »
It seems, Bill, that theres only you left supporting the budget. Downing Street will simply start pointing at each other just now. See if you can spot a bus that doesnt have Kwartang under it.
Fucking hopeless.
Bill Buxton
Re: Liz Truss
Today
at 08:25:37 AM »
I'm just not buying all the crap from the MSM and the idiot Tory MPs who support sunk and Remain. What do you think should have been in the mini budget and why? I believe Truss is correct but I do agree she should have explained a lot more clearly why her policy is the only option to attempt to get the UK economy moving.
