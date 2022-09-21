Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 837 Liz Truss « on: September 21, 2022, 12:03:00 PM » Will she turn out to be that extremely rare phenomenon of a politician who doesnt care about the MSM et al,and sticks to her principles? I hope so. It will make a change from the bloated Albino oaf, who flip flopped every five minutes. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 778 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #1 on: September 21, 2022, 01:45:42 PM »



Think it would be hard to find a more extreme flip flopper. Remainer to brexiteer, republican to monarchist, lib dem to tory. Yeah, she has such a great record on sticking to her principles.Think it would be hard to find a more extreme flip flopper. Remainer to brexiteer, republican to monarchist, lib dem to tory. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 837 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #2 on: September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM » That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 872 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #3 on: September 22, 2022, 10:47:01 PM » The backtracking's already started with the appointment of a Minister for Women. Logged

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 5 208 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #6 on: September 23, 2022, 12:12:18 PM » Theyve effectively long and shorted the economy as per St Maggie!



Just hope trickle down still works .

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 5 208 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #8 on: September 23, 2022, 03:58:00 PM » Works in the Asian Tiger countries!



In Korea early 80s the government asked people to send their gold in for the good of the country. The mother fuckers boomed like a cunt afterwards.



Logged Tory Cunt

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 778 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #9 on: September 23, 2022, 11:42:36 PM » Quote from: Ben G on September 23, 2022, 03:58:00 PM Works in the Asian Tiger countries!



In Korea early 80s the government asked people to send their gold in for the good of the country. The mother fuckers boomed like a cunt afterwards.







The global markets and economists have given their verdict. They think its lunacy. Smacks of a desperate economic punt by Truss, one most likely generations after us will be paying for. The global markets and economists have given their verdict. They think its lunacy. Smacks of a desperate economic punt by Truss, one most likely generations after us will be paying for. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 778 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #10 on: September 28, 2022, 01:55:23 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.



Massive U turn as PM already. In the campaign she said no more quantative easing. Now today the treasury sanctions the Bank of england to spend 65 billion over the next 13 days to try and stop the bleeding from the self inflicted wound which was their globally derided mini budget.



What a start Liz! She is going to be the worst PM in history, and quite likely, the shortest serving. Massive U turn as PM already. In the campaign she said no more quantative easing. Now today the treasury sanctions the Bank of england to spend 65 billion over the next 13 days to try and stop the bleeding from the self inflicted wound which was their globally derided mini budget.What a start Liz! She is going to be the worst PM in history, and quite likely, the shortest serving. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 872 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #11 on: September 28, 2022, 02:13:42 PM » That's what they say about every Tory PM. Logged

Bernie

Posts: 7 797 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #13 on: September 28, 2022, 04:07:05 PM » Been fucking shit so far..................Daft cunt starmer is going to walk into No10 at this rate. He will win by default. Logged

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 5 208 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #14 on: September 28, 2022, 06:16:40 PM » Im looking forward to the North London elite declaring England woke central.



Logged Tory Cunt

myboro

Posts: 1 008 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #15 on: September 30, 2022, 09:51:53 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.



I have just checked and they have wiped out 10% of my Pension to cut tax for the rich. Without Bank of England intervention Pension firms were going to the wall



Check your pension if you still work, I am retiring in December, Simon Clarke, Kwarteng and Truss have done exactly what Sunak said will happen. Bloody doomsayers



Sunak said she was MAD I have just checked and they have wiped out 10% of my Pension to cut tax for the rich. Without Bank of England intervention Pension firms were going to the wallCheck your pension if you still work, I am retiring in December, Simon Clarke, Kwarteng and Truss have done exactly what Sunak said will happen. Bloody doomsayers Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 837 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:14:21 PM » I think you ought to be directing your ire towards the BoE and the shyster pension fund managers. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 778 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #19 on: Today at 12:12:19 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 10:14:21 PM I think you ought to be directing your ire towards the BoE and the shyster pension fund managers.



You are Jacob Rees Mogg! The BoE stepped in to prop us up and save us from her disastrous mini budget. She will now U turn on all her tax cuts before the end of the month, her political humiliation complete and the country much damaged and diminished. You are Jacob Rees Mogg! The BoE stepped in to prop us up and save us from her disastrous mini budget. She will now U turn on all her tax cuts before the end of the month, her political humiliation complete and the country much damaged and diminished. Logged

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 837 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:43:16 PM » Bollocks. The BoE has acted far too slowly In not raising interest rates. They need to be at about 5% minimum. The pension fund managers were warned as far back as 2019 to stop investing in derivatives. The banks caused the last financial crash,and the wide boy pension fund wallahs may very well cause the next. Andrew Bailey is an absolute dud. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 864 Re: Liz Truss « Reply #21 on: Today at 01:14:26 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 12:43:16 PM Bollocks. The BoE has acted far too slowly In not raising interest rates. They need to be at about 5% minimum. The pension fund managers were warned as far back as 2019 to stop investing in derivatives. The banks caused the last financial crash,and the wide boy pension fund wallahs may very well cause the next. Andrew Bailey is an absolute dud.



Dear me



Anyway, my son is about to sell his house; his fixed rate ran out, he was re-hashing and the shit storm erupted due to the ridiculous budget. Look at FT for their views on the claims by Rees Mogg that the BofE caused it. Anyone who picks up on that and repeats it is either a troll or a fucking lunatic. Truss and her mate have done this, and everyone knows it. She needs removing immediately, give it to Sunak, sharpish, and steady this ship FFS. I wanted Truss because I knew she was an even bigger idiot than Johnson, but being right is at too hard a cost.



Anyway, what a disaster it would be if Corbyn were in power Dear meAnyway, my son is about to sell his house; his fixed rate ran out, he was re-hashing and the shit storm erupted due to the ridiculous budget. Look at FT for their views on the claims by Rees Mogg that the BofE caused it. Anyone who picks up on that and repeats it is either a troll or a fucking lunatic. Truss and her mate have done this, and everyone knows it. She needs removing immediately, give it to Sunak, sharpish, and steady this ship FFS. I wanted Truss because I knew she was an even bigger idiot than Johnson, but being right is at too hard a cost.Anyway, what a disaster it would be if Corbyn were in power Logged