Liz Truss « on: September 21, 2022, 12:03:00 PM » Will she turn out to be that extremely rare phenomenon of a politician who doesnt care about the MSM et al,and sticks to her principles? I hope so. It will make a change from the bloated Albino oaf, who flip flopped every five minutes.

Re: Liz Truss « Reply #1 on: September 21, 2022, 01:45:42 PM »



Think it would be hard to find a more extreme flip flopper. Remainer to brexiteer, republican to monarchist, lib dem to tory. Yeah, she has such a great record on sticking to her principles.Think it would be hard to find a more extreme flip flopper. Remainer to brexiteer, republican to monarchist, lib dem to tory.

Re: Liz Truss « Reply #2 on: September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM » That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.

Re: Liz Truss « Reply #3 on: September 22, 2022, 10:47:01 PM » The backtracking's already started with the appointment of a Minister for Women.

Re: Liz Truss « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:12:18 PM » Theyve effectively long and shorted the economy as per St Maggie!



Just hope trickle down still works .

Re: Liz Truss « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:58:00 PM » Works in the Asian Tiger countries!



In Korea early 80s the government asked people to send their gold in for the good of the country. The mother fuckers boomed like a cunt afterwards.



