Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 23, 2022, 01:29:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Liz Truss  (Read 307 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 778


View Profile
« on: September 21, 2022, 12:03:00 PM »
Will she turn out to be that extremely rare phenomenon of a politician who doesnt care about the MSM et al,and sticks to her principles? I hope so. It will make a change from the bloated Albino oaf, who flip flopped every five minutes.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 756



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 21, 2022, 01:45:42 PM »
Yeah, she has such a great record on sticking to her principles.  souey

Think it would be hard to find a more extreme flip flopper. Remainer to brexiteer,  republican to monarchist, lib dem to tory.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 778


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: September 21, 2022, 05:06:41 PM »
That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 868


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:01 PM »
The backtracking's already started with the appointment of a Minister for Women.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 842



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:01:09 AM »
I am looking forward to my significant payrise  souey

Hiding in full view
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 868


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:47:55 AM »
You must be very rich.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 183



View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:12:18 PM »
Theyve effectively long and shorted the economy as per St Maggie!

Just hope trickle down still works .
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 842



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:16:15 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:12:18 PM
Theyve effectively long and shorted the economy as per St Maggie!

Just hope trickle down still works .

'Still' - I laughed out there, Ben lad  :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 