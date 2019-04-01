Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 778





Posts: 5 778

Liz Truss « on: Today at 12:03:00 PM » Will she turn out to be that extremely rare phenomenon of a politician who doesnt care about the MSM et al,and sticks to her principles? I hope so. It will make a change from the bloated Albino oaf, who flip flopped every five minutes.