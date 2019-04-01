Welcome,
September 21, 2022, 06:10:27 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Liz Truss
Author
Topic: Liz Truss (Read 73 times)
kippers
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 778
Liz Truss
«
on:
Today
at 12:03:00 PM
Will she turn out to be that extremely rare phenomenon of a politician who doesnt care about the MSM et al,and sticks to her principles? I hope so. It will make a change from the bloated Albino oaf, who flip flopped every five minutes.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 756
Re: Liz Truss
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:45:42 PM
Yeah, she has such a great record on sticking to her principles.
Think it would be hard to find a more extreme flip flopper. Remainer to brexiteer, republican to monarchist, lib dem to tory.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 778
Re: Liz Truss
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:06:41 PM
That was before she became PM. I think she will get stuff done.
