Author Topic: Liz Truss
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 12:03:00 PM »
Will she turn out to be that extremely rare phenomenon of a politician who doesnt care about the MSM et al,and sticks to her principles? I hope so. It will make a change from the bloated Albino oaf, who flip flopped every five minutes.
