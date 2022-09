headset

it's not just here in England when clubs supporters can let their sides down..Racism in Spain!!!Atletico Madrid fans chant 'Vinicius is a monkey' and one is shockingly seen holding a racist doll wearing a Real Madrid kit ahead of derby... days after the Brazilian winger was told to 'stop acting like a monkey' by a Spanish agent