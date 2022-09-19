Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: GOD BLESS THE QUEEN !!!
headset
« on: Today at 06:46:39 AM »
Inside step by step plan for Queens funeral including final resting place where shell be reunited with rock Philip.


she served us well and deserves her special send-off.


RIP MA'AM


:ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19845446/queen-funeral-guide-plan/
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:15:31 AM »
mourners gather to pay respects to the most famous lady in the world - our late & great her majesty the queen.

attended by world leaders and expected to be watched by the biggest tv audience in living history running into billions - that speaks volumes itself


a once truly great British leader sadly passed away and is now to be given the greatest send-off Britain and the British people can give.


good night and god bless your majesty!

:ukfist:





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19847228/first-mourners-westminster-abbey-world-leaders-royals/
BMX Bandit

« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:05:24 PM »
GSTQ
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:16:14 PM »
Not a big Monarchist but what would you replace Him/Her with?

Tony Blair or a Macron/Biden style President?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:21:03 PM »
We dont want some slimy politician as Head of State. What we have seen over the past ten days is the huge silent majority that is patriotic,tolerant and proud of their country.
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:10:46 PM »
True
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:49:35 PM »
Never really been a monarchist, but can see what it brings to the Nation in terms of tourism and respect from other countries. TBH, in this day and age, obviously it's a hopelessly outdated system, but if Charlie Boy has realised what his Mam was particularly good at in keeping people at a distance to a point, but also knowing when different situations needed different approaches. That said some elected Head of State's that have recently been democratically elected (Trump, Boris, obviously!) well, sometimes you've got to be careful what you wish for! Never met her personally, but worked with one of her Lad's, nice Bloke!
