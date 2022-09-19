Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 19, 2022, 04:41:09 PM
Topic: GOD BLESS THE QUEEN !!!  (Read 244 times)
« on: Today at 06:46:39 AM »
Inside step by step plan for Queens funeral including final resting place where shell be reunited with rock Philip.


she served us well and deserves her special send-off.


RIP MA'AM


:ukfist:



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19845446/queen-funeral-guide-plan/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:15:31 AM »
mourners gather to pay respects to the most famous lady in the world - our late & great her majesty the queen.

attended by world leaders and expected to be watched by the biggest tv audience in living history running into billions - that speaks volumes itself


a once truly great British leader sadly passed away and is now to be given the greatest send-off Britain and the British people can give.


good night and god bless your majesty!

:ukfist:





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19847228/first-mourners-westminster-abbey-world-leaders-royals/
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:05:24 PM »
GSTQ
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:16:14 PM »
Not a big Monarchist but what would you replace Him/Her with?

Tony Blair or a Macron/Biden style President?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:21:03 PM »
We dont want some slimy politician as Head of State. What we have seen over the past ten days is the huge silent majority that is patriotic,tolerant and proud of their country.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:36:49 PM by Bill Buxton »
