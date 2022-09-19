Inside step by step plan for Queens funeral including final resting place where shell be reunited with rock Philip.she served us well and deserves her special send-off.RIP MA'AM

Re: GOD BLESS THE QUEEN !!!



attended by world leaders and expected to be watched by the biggest tv audience in living history running into billions - that speaks volumes itself





a once truly great British leader sadly passed away and is now to be given the greatest send-off Britain and the British people can give.





good night and god bless your majesty!















