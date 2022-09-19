mourners gather to pay respects to the most famous lady in the world - our late & great her majesty the queen.
attended by world leaders and expected to be watched by the biggest tv audience in living history running into billions - that speaks volumes itself
a once truly great British leader sadly passed away and is now to be given the greatest send-off Britain and the British people can give.
good night and god bless your majesty!https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19847228/first-mourners-westminster-abbey-world-leaders-royals/