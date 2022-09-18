Welcome,
September 18, 2022, 07:02:08 PM
FAO Kenny Over The Red Road
Topic: FAO Kenny Over The Red Road
MF(c) DOOM
BMX Bandit
FAO Kenny Over The Red Road
«
on:
Today
at 04:52:31 PM »
I told you months ago what was going to happen.....
You wouldn't have it, well, it is now, and not a Male Analyst in sight.
Put either of the following channels on right now....
Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sport Football
BMX Bandit
Re: FAO Kenny Over The Red Road
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:58:14 PM »
And I'm well aware that if Liverpool/Chelsea wasn't postponed, this thread wouldn't be here right now.
It's just the start.
kippers
Re: FAO Kenny Over The Red Road
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:35:18 PM »
What?
BMX Bandit
Re: FAO Kenny Over The Red Road
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:40:00 PM »
Super Sunday
Main game
Women's Football.
It was inevitable.
Next thing, women will be in the mens game, mark my words.
kippers
Re: FAO Kenny Over The Red Road
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:41:48 PM »
Yeah, i must admit, i would miss the diving and feigning injury
BMX Bandit
Re: FAO Kenny Over The Red Road
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:00:30 PM »
Aye but womens football serves no purpose whatsoever.
They dont even get their tits out.
