Rather than spending time and effort into making a stupid, meaningless banner for Chris Kamara, perhaps you could focus on the current state in which our football club is in.



Perhaps a banner which states any of the following would be more appropriate



Gibson Out

Bausor Out

Scott Out

« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:33 PM by Inglorious_Basterd »