Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 18, 2022, 12:38:16 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAO the Red Faction
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FAO the Red Faction (Read 28 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 543
Au revoir, Shosanna!
FAO the Red Faction
«
on:
Today
at 11:52:25 AM »
Rather than spending time and effort into making a stupid, meaningless banner for Chris Kamara, perhaps you could focus on the current state in which our football club is in.
Perhaps a banner wich states any of the following would be more appropriate
Gibson Out
Bausor Out
Scott Out
Wilder Out
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:54:12 AM by Inglorious_Basterd
»
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 773
Re: FAO the Red Faction
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:19:17 PM »
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...