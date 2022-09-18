Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2022, 12:38:16 PM
Author Topic: FAO the Red Faction  (Read 28 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


« on: Today at 11:52:25 AM »
Rather than spending time and effort into making a stupid, meaningless banner for Chris Kamara, perhaps you could focus on the current state in which our football club is in.

Perhaps a banner wich states any of the following would be more appropriate

Gibson Out
Bausor Out
Scott Out
Wilder Out
« Last Edit: Today at 11:54:12 AM by Inglorious_Basterd » Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:19:17 PM »
 :like:
Logged
