September 19, 2022, 09:07:10 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Violence in Leicester - major disturbances
Author
Topic: Violence in Leicester - major disturbances (Read 360 times)
Bernie
Violence in Leicester - major disturbances
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:37 AM
Some awful scenes coming out of Leicester overnight.
Seems there have been violent clashes between the Hindu & Muslim communities.
First video shows two coppers - one a lass - come extremely close to being struck by glass bottles. The police seem terrified, and i don't blame them.
https://twitter.com/Majstar7/status/1571223601495277569
https://twitter.com/Klaus_Arminius/status/1571262206041276416
https://twitter.com/hashtag/leicester?f=video
https://twitter.com/Majstar7/status/1571196340369063937
Twitter is full of it though i've seen nothing in the MSM.
All power to the police who are bravely trying to stop this. Lets hope peace soon returns.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Violence in Leicester - major disturbances
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:24 AM
Theres a nasty rumour about that Hindus and Muslims dont get on. Big style
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Violence in Leicester - major disturbances
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:20:02 PM
Not much in the MSM apart from queens death but the Leicester thing has been in the Mail today and yesterday.
Tom_Trinder
Re: Violence in Leicester - major disturbances
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 11:36:24 AM
Theres a nasty rumour about that Hindus and Muslims dont get on. Big style
So let them all come to blighty, seems sensible...not.
headset
Re: Violence in Leicester - major disturbances
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:59:42 AM
it looks a bit naughty all that in Leicester
no love lost between them two factions for want of a better word!
the cops need to get a grip of it like - or we will have a lawless society in some quarters!
Squarewheelbike
Re: Violence in Leicester - major disturbances
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:55:32 PM
Cricket Hoolies essentially, finally catching on after all these years!
