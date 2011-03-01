Bernie

Violence in Leicester - major disturbances « on: Yesterday at 09:44:37 AM »



Seems there have been violent clashes between the Hindu & Muslim communities.



First video shows two coppers - one a lass - come extremely close to being struck by glass bottles. The police seem terrified, and i don't blame them.



https://twitter.com/Majstar7/status/1571223601495277569



https://twitter.com/Klaus_Arminius/status/1571262206041276416



https://twitter.com/hashtag/leicester?f=video



https://twitter.com/Majstar7/status/1571196340369063937



Twitter is full of it though i've seen nothing in the MSM.



All power to the police who are bravely trying to stop this. Lets hope peace soon returns.



