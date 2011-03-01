Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2022, 04:59:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Violence in Leicester - major disturbances  (Read 168 times)
calamity and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 780


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:44:37 AM »
Some awful scenes coming out of Leicester overnight.

Seems there have been violent clashes between the Hindu & Muslim communities.

First video shows two coppers - one a lass - come extremely close to being struck by glass bottles. The police seem terrified, and i don't blame them.

https://twitter.com/Majstar7/status/1571223601495277569

https://twitter.com/Klaus_Arminius/status/1571262206041276416

https://twitter.com/hashtag/leicester?f=video

https://twitter.com/Majstar7/status/1571196340369063937

Twitter is full of it though i've seen nothing in the MSM.

All power to the police who are bravely trying to stop this. Lets hope peace soon returns.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 840



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:36:24 AM »
Theres a nasty rumour about that Hindus and Muslims dont get on. Big style
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 755



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:20:02 PM »
Not much in the MSM apart from queens death but the Leicester thing has been in the Mail today and yesterday.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 791


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:36:24 AM
Theres a nasty rumour about that Hindus and Muslims dont get on. Big style

So let them all come to blighty, seems sensible...not.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 