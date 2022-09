Pigeon droppings

Online



Posts: 562





Posts: 562

Security nightmare « on: Today at 07:56:00 AM » Imagine being in charge of security for tomorrow's funeral!



Pretty much every head of state, dignitary, MP, Royal, and VIP in the world (bar one) under the same roof at the same time!



What a score for a terrorist!



There'll be as many under cover armed security as there will be visitors!



Hope nothing spoils what is a most historic event!



GSTK