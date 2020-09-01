Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 18, 2022, 10:10:04 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself. (Read 101 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 772
Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:29 PM »
Please bring in new money and new ideas and ambition. It really is time for you to retire.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 352
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:46 PM »
I'd be staggered if he sacked him. We all know Wilder's not shy when it comes to bumping his gums, so its fairly safe to assume he'll have plenty to say about the shambolic way this club is run once unshackled from it.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 548
Infant Herpes
Re: Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:48:51 AM »
If Gibson sacks himself, he would have a reasonable claim for unfair dismissal against himself. Suing himself at an industrial tribunal might make him look a bit ridiculous. No more ridiculous than giving Woodgate the manager's job, but still.
Logged
I know where you live
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 772
Re: Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:16:30 AM »
If you take away the loan signings then we are left with a very mediocre squad. Certainly bottom half of the Championship. Why arent we able to produce really good players via the much vaunted academy? I suppose we have to be realistic. Boro is a club in decline.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...