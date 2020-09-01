Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.  (Read 101 times)
Bill Buxton
Please bring in new money and new ideas and ambition. It really is time for you to retire.
Bud Wiser
I'd be staggered if he sacked him. We all know Wilder's not shy when it comes to bumping his gums, so its fairly safe to assume he'll have plenty to say about the shambolic way this club is run once unshackled from it.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
If Gibson sacks himself, he would have a reasonable claim for unfair dismissal against himself. Suing himself at an industrial tribunal might make him look a bit ridiculous. No more ridiculous than giving Woodgate the manager's job, but still.
I know where you live
Bill Buxton
If you take away the loan signings then we are left with a very mediocre squad. Certainly bottom half of the Championship. Why arent we able to produce really good players via the much vaunted academy? I suppose we have to be realistic. Boro is a club in decline.
