Author Topic: Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.  (Read 32 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 PM »
Please bring in new money and new ideas and ambition. It really is time for you to retire.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:58:46 PM »
I'd be staggered if he sacked him. We all know Wilder's not shy when it comes to bumping his gums, so its fairly safe to assume he'll have plenty to say about the shambolic way this club is run once unshackled from it.
