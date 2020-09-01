Welcome,
September 18, 2022, 12:08:43 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.
Topic: Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself. (Read 32 times)
beamishboro
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 771
Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.
Please bring in new money and new ideas and ambition. It really is time for you to retire.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 352
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: Gibson should sack Wilder and then himself.
I'd be staggered if he sacked him. We all know Wilder's not shy when it comes to bumping his gums, so its fairly safe to assume he'll have plenty to say about the shambolic way this club is run once unshackled from it.
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
