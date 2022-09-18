Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2022
Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports
headset
« on: Yesterday at 07:00:54 PM »
unless you are there live and direct at the Riverside tonight - big respect if you are at this mad time for a football match on a weekend.

The teams are out and we need the  3 points here. .

sitting in the bottom 3 is shit for a club like Boro whoever is the manager - so we need to be out of it after tonight's game.

they say the marker of how you are as a team in a new season is 10 games. Well, that 10 games is upon us.

even a win tonight would still say a poorish start from my expectations - a defeat of bottom 3 after tonight is a shit start for me - given i want a top 6 push or top 10 finish at worse.

plus I never want to be looking up at the Mackems that is a given.

especially with a Boro lad in charge of the fuckers - that does stink not him them bastards above us!


Muniz 3.0 scorcest

Fry anytime goal

Jones anytime goal

Giles anytime goal

Forss last goal.


UTB

https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-rotherham-united/live/467948
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:57:51 PM »
still 0-0 after 10 - that's a plus after midweek & keeps bill quiet :like:
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:02:52 PM »
Watmore i like his attitude and effort and he saved us that year under Warnock but he often struggles with a finish just like that - i say that despite the fact he notched for us midweek...



Oh wilder said :mido:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:03:36 PM »
How many chances does Whatmore need? Two great ones there.
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:11:33 PM »
What a scrappy shitty game so far.
We are hoofing and not making any meaningful passes
kippers
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:12:29 PM »
Crooks doing usual fuck all
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:24:56 PM »
On the evidence so far we deserve to be in the bottom three.  There is no spark at all about their play.
headset
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:25:36 PM »
scrappy is the right word - even this early in a season it is about the 3 points tonight for me, then you look at improving performance...


a 90th-minute OG winner i will take - providing we kick on after that
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:26:24 PM »
What an awful midfield we have. Horrendous.
calamity
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:29:47 PM »
In a weird way I think were a well coached team. The tactics are shire though and we have no X factor to create something from nothing.
headset
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:30:37 PM »
I'm a sky subscriber and a S/C holder, but whoever picked Boro v Rotherham for a live 7.45 Saturday night kick-off  -- needs his balls chopping off unless it was a bird that picked it monkey
Bill Buxton
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:35:32 PM »
It seems Boro do not have the ability to make decent passes. What a scrappy disjointed game.
headset
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:35:49 PM »
we aint getting beat and that's the plus point..

i would take 0.0 at half time if it comes with a win after 90 minutes
Bill Buxton
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:37:50 PM »
Probably shit scared they were going to concede in the first half. Now they have put that bogey to rest they need to go for it.
kippers
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:39:31 PM »
Where do you start with that first half   :meltdown:

Total mess. Even our keeper looks dodgy.
They are far more comfortable and we are playing Warnock ball.
  Clarke is like a Sunday league clogger.
Jones is a shadow of a player.
  More questionable though....is Muniz another duck egg??
headset
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:42:29 PM »
the fact is bill - its not just us as supporters that know a defeat can't be on the cards tonight - the manager and players will know that.

the only result that matters as a boro fan is the win..:ponce:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:44:42 PM »
What the hell is up with Clarke? He wouldn't have got a game in a Sunday park team.
kippers
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:48:39 PM »
Lumbering is the word Bill. How does he keep Bola out the side.
Like to see Hoppe in the side. Why did we buy him as it was a long protracted transfer so we must have fancied him.
headset
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:49:41 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 08:44:42 PM
What the hell is up with Clarke? He wouldn't have got a game in a Sunday park team.

monkey

he was not a leftie - no pun intended towards the fly-me lads ...---/// that was ever on my radar so get what you are saying,,, we looked shaky at the back last season as was shown at Preston so something had to give  - i will say that!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:51:36 PM »
Hoppe isn't even on the bench. Is he injured as well?
headset
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:56:07 PM »
fuck me /// how did that stay out...
 bag or no bag I thought that fucker from Dunc was going in
headset
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:06:48 PM »
thirty left,, and the only result that counts is an MFC win ... the rest is fuck ing headline news...,, UTB
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:11:23 PM »
We will have to hope that our NON finishers can find the net.
headset
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:31:09 PM »
get the fucking winner - I don't want any cunt telling me they are enough games left ... so don't panic just yet...fuck off draws mean nothing... it's only winning that counts...WILDER OUT & the teams no better just so they no!!!!!


it would be nice if this early comment bites me back on the arse..


i will take it if it does.


UTB
kippers
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:31:19 PM »
....as the game peeters out.

We are in serious trouble.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:33:08 PM »
Are we all waiting for the Rotherham sucker punch?
headset
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:40:33 PM »
3rd bottom but still going up ...yea right 0
kippers
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:41:05 PM »
Total rubbish
Bill Buxton
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:45:03 PM »
Well that was dire. The more I see of him the more I think Wilder is a charlatan. Well done Gibbo at least you are consistent. Consistently appointing duds. Well done also for consistently conning the fans into paying big bucks for season tickets by talking about big signings, and promotion pushes. The club is in a perilous position and I really think we will be battling relegation come the end of the season.
kippers
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:50:43 PM »
Whats scary is half the team is on loan !!!
Just seen 2 teams come to the Riverside and are fairly comfortable.  The players we actually bought appear below par or deamed not ready.

What a fucking shambles. Everyone knows how we player and can easily deal with it.

Just a final word on Crooks. He's self awareness is atrocious.
headset
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:00:45 PM »
