Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports



The teams are out and we need the 3 points here. .



sitting in the bottom 3 is shit for a club like Boro whoever is the manager - so we need to be out of it after tonight's game.



they say the marker of how you are as a team in a new season is 10 games. Well, that 10 games is upon us.



even a win tonight would still say a poorish start from my expectations - a defeat of bottom 3 after tonight is a shit start for me - given i want a top 6 push or top 10 finish at worse.



plus I never want to be looking up at the Mackems that is a given.



especially with a Boro lad in charge of the fuckers - that does stink not him them bastards above us!





Muniz 3.0 scorcest



Fry anytime goal



Jones anytime goal



Giles anytime goal



Forss last goal.





UTB



https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-rotherham-united/live/467948



Re: Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports







Oh wilder said Watmore i like his attitude and effort and he saved us that year under Warnock but he often struggles with a finish just like that - i say that despite the fact he notched for us midweek...

Re: Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports

scrappy is the right word - even this early in a season it is about the 3 points tonight for me, then you look at improving performance...





a 90th-minute OG winner i will take - providing we kick on after that Logged

Re: Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports

I'm a sky subscriber and a S/C holder, but whoever picked Boro v Rotherham for a live 7.45 Saturday night kick-off -- needs his balls chopping off unless it was a bird that picked it

Re: Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports



Total mess. Even our keeper looks dodgy.

They are far more comfortable and we are playing Warnock ball.

Clarke is like a Sunday league clogger.

Jones is a shadow of a player.

More questionable though....is Muniz another duck egg??

Where do you start with that first half

Total mess. Even our keeper looks dodgy.

They are far more comfortable and we are playing Warnock ball.

Clarke is like a Sunday league clogger.

Jones is a shadow of a player.

More questionable though....is Muniz another duck egg??

Re: Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports



the only result that matters as a boro fan is the win..





the fact is bill - its not just us as supporters that know a defeat can't be on the cards tonight - the manager and players will know that.

the only result that matters as a boro fan is the win..

Re: Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports

Lumbering is the word Bill. How does he keep Bola out the side.

Like to see Hoppe in the side. Why did we buy him as it was a long protracted transfer so we must have fancied him. Logged

Re: Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports

he was not a leftie - no pun intended towards the fly-me lads ...---/// that was ever on my radar so get what you are saying,,, we looked shaky at the back last season as was shown at Preston so something had to give - i will say that!







he was not a leftie - no pun intended towards the fly-me lads ...---/// that was ever on my radar so get what you are saying,,, we looked shaky at the back last season as was shown at Preston so something had to give - i will say that! he was not a leftie - no pun intended towards the fly-me lads ...---/// that was ever on my radar so get what you are saying,,, we looked shaky at the back last season as was shown at Preston so something had to give - i will say that! Logged

Re: Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports

get the fucking winner - I don't want any cunt telling me they are enough games left ... so don't panic just yet...fuck off draws mean nothing... it's only winning that counts...WILDER OUT & the teams no better just so they no!!!!!

it would be nice if this early comment bites me back on the arse..

i will take it if it does.

UTB





it would be nice if this early comment bites me back on the arse..





i will take it if it does.





UTB Logged