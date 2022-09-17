|
|
|
headset
|
unless you are there live and direct at the Riverside tonight - big respect if you are at this mad time for a football match on a weekend.
The teams are out and we need the 3 points here. .
sitting in the bottom 3 is shit for a club like Boro whoever is the manager - so we need to be out of it after tonight's game.
they say the marker of how you are as a team in a new season is 10 games. Well, that 10 games is upon us.
even a win tonight would still say a poorish start from my expectations - a defeat of bottom 3 after tonight is a shit start for me - given i want a top 6 push or top 10 finish at worse.
plus I never want to be looking up at the Mackems that is a given.
especially with a Boro lad in charge of the fuckers - that does stink not him them bastards above us!
Muniz 3.0 scorcest
Fry anytime goal
Jones anytime goal
Giles anytime goal
Forss last goal.
UTBhttps://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-rotherham-united/live/467948
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
kippers
|
Where do you start with that first half
Total mess. Even our keeper looks dodgy.
They are far more comfortable and we are playing Warnock ball.
Clarke is like a Sunday league clogger.
Jones is a shadow of a player.
More questionable though....is Muniz another duck egg??
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|