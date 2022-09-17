Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough vs Rotherham: Championship live on Sky Sports  (Read 17 times)
« on: Today at 07:00:54 PM »
unless you are there live and direct at the Riverside tonight - big respect if you are at this mad time for a football match on a weekend.

The teams are out and we need the  3 points here. .

sitting in the bottom 3 is shit for a club like Boro whoever is the manager - so we need to be out of it after tonight's game.

they say the marker of how you are as a team in a new season is 10 games. Well, that 10 games is upon us.

even a win tonight would still say a poorish start from my expectations - a defeat of bottom 3 after tonight is a shit start for me - given i want a top 6 push or top 10 finish at worse.

plus I never want to be looking up at the Mackems that is a given.

especially with a Boro lad in charge of the fuckers - that does stink not him them bastards above us!


Muniz 3.0 scorcest

Fry anytime goal

Jones anytime goal

Giles anytime goal

Forss last goal.


UTB

https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-rotherham-united/live/467948
