The teams are out and we need the 3 points here. .



sitting in the bottom 3 is shit for a club like Boro whoever is the manager - so we need to be out of it after tonight's game.



they say the marker of how you are as a team in a new season is 10 games. Well, that 10 games is upon us.



even a win tonight would still say a poorish start from my expectations - a defeat of bottom 3 after tonight is a shit start for me - given i want a top 6 push or top 10 finish at worse.



plus I never want to be looking up at the Mackems that is a given.



especially with a Boro lad in charge of the fuckers - that does stink not him them bastards above us!





Muniz 3.0 scorcest



Fry anytime goal



Jones anytime goal



Giles anytime goal



Forss last goal.





UTB



https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-rotherham-united/live/467948



