September 18, 2022, 10:09:57 AM
Amanda Staveley just walked to the centre circle in Stilletoes to lay a wreath
Topic: Amanda Staveley just walked to the centre circle in Stilletoes to lay a wreath
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 562
Amanda Staveley just walked to the centre circle in Stilletoes to lay a wreath
Yesterday
at 03:00:49 PM »
Bet the groundsman was doing some serious swearing under his breath!
headset
Posts: 6 107
Re: Amanda Staveley just walked to the centre circle in Stilletoes to lay a wreath
Yesterday
at 07:23:10 PM »
still in a decent league standing - no pun intended, but a bit of a shit start for the Geordies as daft as that sounds..
too many draws to be seen as a force but equally, they ain't getting beat which is a plus.
not convinced by them me ... that said it is still early i will say that about them
LeeTublin
Posts: 602
Re: Amanda Staveley just walked to the centre circle in Stilletoes to lay a wreath
Today
at 09:59:49 AM »
Was she wearing Stockings and Suspenders as well.
