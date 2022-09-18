Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2022, 10:09:57 AM
Author Topic: Amanda Staveley just walked to the centre circle in Stilletoes to lay a wreath  (Read 125 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Yesterday at 03:00:49 PM »
Bet the groundsman was doing some serious swearing under his breath!  :alf:
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:23:10 PM »
still in a decent league standing - no pun intended, but a bit of a shit start for the Geordies as daft as that sounds..


too many draws to be seen as a force but equally, they ain't getting beat which is a plus.


not convinced by them me ... that said it is still early i will say that about them
LeeTublin
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:59:49 AM »
Was she wearing Stockings and Suspenders as well. 
