September 17, 2022, 07:16:26 PM
Boro now in the bottom three.
Author
Topic: Boro now in the bottom three. (Read 74 times)
Bill Buxton
Boro now in the bottom three.
Today
at 02:18:36 PM »
Swansea beating Hull 2:0. I dont think any of us anticipated this at the start of the season. Something very very wrong with the set up of the club. Lets hope for a win tonight.
Bill Buxton
Re: Boro now in the bottom three.
Today
at 06:57:24 PM »
Rotherham only lost one game and a plus six goal difference. They will be dangerous opponents. Can't see Boro winning this I'm afraid.
headset
Re: Boro now in the bottom three.
Today
at 07:07:37 PM »
jokes to one side its a tricky one bill - I will give you that...
they say don't ever lose - its win only for me tonight though
