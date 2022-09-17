Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2022, 07:16:14 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: headsets weekend moneyspinner  (Read 144 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 093


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:25:02 AM »
headsets back to take on the bookies after football's weekend of mourning her majesty the queen last week



15:16 Newmarket -- Mellys Flyer e/w


and today's big one the Cesarewitch


15:51Newmarket ---  Bascule E-w



now it's not so much a tricky today due to the premier league games on offer - it's just a treble that should come in - if the was a dodgy result i would say maybe b/moth grabbing a draw with the toon.

that said I'm going todays treble - its more a toweresy treble

Man City away win
Newcastle home win
Spurs home win

happy punting folks & goodluck - i will be back with my boro bets later
« Last Edit: Today at 11:53:26 AM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 093


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:53:06 AM »
bets on for the lunchtime kick off...................wolves v M.City

scorecast Super Jack Grealish 1st goal 3-0 Man City win @ 60/1

John Stones to score anytime.@ 17/2

blue moon!!!
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 128


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:20:57 PM »
Acca time

Newcastle
Norwich
Derby
Salford
Orient
Northampton  44-1


& the as ever big MC anytime tonight @ 4s
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 093


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:58:06 PM »
it looks like headsets in the money - about time as well - she wont just be getting lurpak and bacon - she will be on the bag after that win 60/1  when she gets in from work! :mido:

over now to the teatime live game on Sky the warm-up game before the Boro.

bets for the Tottenham and Leicester game. I'm going goals again


R Sessegnon 1st goal Spurs 3.1 win 80/1

Heung-min Son last goal 4/1 @ 17/4

James Maddison anytime  goal .10/3




in it to win it - fucking Geordies only bag a draw like i had a hunch they would. bastard but that 60/1 soon puts the smile back on the boat race monkey


we need a boro win tonight - Billy Buxton has twitchy and quick fingers ive just noticed keeping us up todate with the table - he is ready & waiting at the keyboard mcl
Logged
BMX Bandit

Offline Offline

Posts: 18


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:33:09 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 11:53:06 AM
bets on for the lunchtime kick off...................wolves v M.City

scorecast Super Jack Grealish 1st goal 3-0 Man City win @ 60/1

John Stones to score anytime.@ 17/2

blue moon!!!

he shoots, he scores!!!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 093


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:47:44 PM »
he shoots he scores!!!



and all the Holgate roars David Mills, David Mills.mcl

soz bandit, I couldn't resist but also got yer gag! - you are right the money just keeps coming - Maddison has just notched for the foxes - a few more sheckles heading my way as Leicester stare down the barrel of another defeat - it could mean the end of Rodgers here is my thinking
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 093


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:04:56 PM »
Heung-min Son notches -- the bets are coming in today - that could be good news for the Boro coz im on them....


are you watching how its done liddle towers mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 