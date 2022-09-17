headset

Online



Posts: 6 093





Posts: 6 093 headsets weekend moneyspinner « on: Today at 08:25:02 AM »







15:16 Newmarket -- Mellys Flyer e/w





and today's big one the Cesarewitch





15:51Newmarket --- Bascule E-w







now it's not so much a tricky today due to the premier league games on offer - it's just a treble that should come in - if the was a dodgy result i would say maybe b/moth grabbing a draw with the toon.



that said I'm going todays treble - its more a toweresy treble



Man City away win

Newcastle home win

Spurs home win



happy punting folks & goodluck - i will be back with my boro bets later headsets back to take on the bookies after football's weekend of mourning her majesty the queen last week15:16 Newmarket -- Mellys Flyer e/wand today's big one the Cesarewitch15:51Newmarket --- Bascule E-wnow it's not so much a tricky today due to the premier league games on offer - it's just a treble that should come in - if the was a dodgy result i would say maybe b/moth grabbing a draw with the toon.that said I'm going todays treble - its more a toweresy trebleMan City away winNewcastle home winSpurs home winhappy punting folks & goodluck - i will be back with my boro bets later « Last Edit: Today at 11:53:26 AM by headset » Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 093





Posts: 6 093 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:53:06 AM » bets on for the lunchtime kick off...................wolves v M.City



scorecast Super Jack Grealish 1st goal 3-0 Man City win @ 60/1



John Stones to score anytime.@ 17/2



blue moon!!! Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 128





Posts: 1 128 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:20:57 PM » Acca time



Newcastle

Norwich

Derby

Salford

Orient

Northampton 44-1





& the as ever big MC anytime tonight @ 4s Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Online



Posts: 6 093





Posts: 6 093 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:58:06 PM »



over now to the teatime live game on Sky the warm-up game before the Boro.



bets for the Tottenham and Leicester game. I'm going goals again





R Sessegnon 1st goal Spurs 3.1 win 80/1



Heung-min Son last goal 4/1 @ 17/4



James Maddison anytime goal .10/3









in it to win it - fucking Geordies only bag a draw like i had a hunch they would. bastard but that 60/1 soon puts the smile back on the boat race





we need a boro win tonight - Billy Buxton has twitchy and quick fingers ive just noticed keeping us up todate with the table - he is ready & waiting at the keyboard













it looks like headsets in the money - about time as well - she wont just be getting lurpak and bacon - she will be on the bag after that win 60/1 when she gets in from work!over now to the teatime live game on Sky the warm-up game before the Boro.bets for the Tottenham and Leicester game. I'm going goals againR Sessegnon 1st goal Spurs 3.1 win 80/1Heung-min Son last goal 4/1 @ 17/4James Maddison anytime goal .10/3in it to win it - fucking Geordies only bag a draw like i had a hunch they would. bastard but that 60/1 soon puts the smile back on the boat racewe need a boro win tonight - Billy Buxton has twitchy and quick fingers ive just noticed keeping us up todate with the table - he is ready & waiting at the keyboard Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 6 093





Posts: 6 093 Re: headsets weekend moneyspinner « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:47:44 PM »







and all the Holgate roars David Mills, David Mills.



soz bandit, I couldn't resist but also got yer gag! - you are right the money just keeps coming - Maddison has just notched for the foxes - a few more sheckles heading my way as Leicester stare down the barrel of another defeat - it could mean the end of Rodgers here is my thinking



he shoots he scores!!!and all the Holgate roars David Mills, David Mills.soz bandit, I couldn't resist but also got yer gag! - you are right the money just keeps coming - Maddison has just notched for the foxes - a few more sheckles heading my way as Leicester stare down the barrel of another defeat - it could mean the end of Rodgers here is my thinking Logged