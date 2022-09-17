Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2022
headsets weekend moneyspinner
headsets back to take on the bookies after football's weekend of mourning her majesty the queen last week



15:16 Newmarket -- Mellys Flyer e/w


and today's big one the Cesarewitch


15:51Newmarket ---  Bascule E-w



now it's not so much a tricky today due to the premier league games on offer - it's just a treble that should come in - if the was a dodgy result i would say maybe b/moth grabbing a draw with the toon.

that said I'm going todays treble - its more a toweresy treble

Man City away win
Newcastle home win
Spurs home win

happy punting folks & goodluck - i will be back with my boro bets later
bets on for the lunchtime kick off...................wolves v M.City

scorecast Super Jack Grealish 1st goal 3-0 Man City win @ 60/1

John Stones to score anytime.@ 17/2

blue moon!!!
Acca time

Newcastle
Norwich
Derby
Salford
Orient
Northampton  44-1


& the as ever big MC anytime tonight @ 4s
