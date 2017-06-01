headset

Offline



Posts: 6 086





Posts: 6 086 I need to rediscover the form that earned me £100m Man City « on: Today at 07:27:53 AM »



Boss Pep Guardiola defended his England star ahead of the trip to Wolves following two sluggish Champions League showings.



apart from the fact, that he goes down too easy but equally I would understand it if he played for us. That said it's one area of the game refs needs to crack down on along with time wasting.



i however rate Grealish massively and did at Villa + he is one of the lads, but do think he will flop at Man City for the simple reason and its often said you need to build your team around him and have him as your main man - i don't City will ever do that - i see it has a bit of a strange signing now by Pep.



he is backing him in public, but that's the first sign of it not working out - I could be wrong but I think he will be gone with finances pending in the summer.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19834487/grealish-man-city-transfer-haaland-guardiola/









JACK GREALISH vowed to recapture the form which earned him a record £100million move to Manchester City.Boss Pep Guardiola defended his England star ahead of the trip to Wolves following two sluggish Champions League showings.apart from the fact, that he goes down too easy but equally I would understand it if he played for us. That said it's one area of the game refs needs to crack down on along with time wasting.i however rate Grealish massively and did at Villa + he is one of the lads, but do think he will flop at Man City for the simple reason and its often said you need to build your team around him and have him as your main man - i don't City will ever do that - i see it has a bit of a strange signing now by Pep.he is backing him in public, but that's the first sign of it not working out - I could be wrong but I think he will be gone with finances pending in the summer. Logged