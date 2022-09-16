Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sorbb0  (Read 219 times)
kubc tuwth ngasher
i like it fella - I'm surprised with all the poke he claims to have he hasn't gone turkey teeth yet - if i was in his position i would unless he is pure shit of course a big fuck off electric car and set of teeth like a bombed cathedral - it doesn't add up souey
Is this a Smalltown thread? Im not at the cutting edge, you see
hey up lad it sure is - feel free to post a picture of little tory himself !!!
Its just that this is the first thread mentioning him since he left, 175 years ago.
I'm reliably now informed its aimed at Robbso and not smalltown that's according to Towersy off Raw.


what the connection is to Roobso is I've no idea - I thought if was aimed at small tools teeth rava
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:28 AM by headset »
