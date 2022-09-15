Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 18, 2022, 02:19:06 AM
Author Topic: We all know a treacherous bloke called  (Read 519 times)
Big Bad Eugene

« on: September 15, 2022, 07:57:11 PM »
Brendan  :ponce:
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: September 16, 2022, 03:28:54 PM »
Never heard of the cunt   :steptoe:
headset
« Reply #2 on: September 16, 2022, 08:05:54 PM »



I can smell pie-key rava


Its Brendan the 'Rat' mcl


Kens going up in my estimations as each day passes - as he toys with the mooners

Release a montage of all your catches when the time is right, let al,and Brendan, and co sweat a touch for now.


a song just for you Brendan! :ukfist:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opd14v2I7Ik&ab_channel
BMX Bandit

« Reply #3 on: September 16, 2022, 09:14:27 PM »
Who the fuck is Brendan?

Ive read RR today and it seems like Ken is having shite with some daft cunt from FMTTM.

Good thing with Ken is he is relentless, theyll get bored before he does.
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: September 16, 2022, 10:14:09 PM »
Quote from: headset on September 16, 2022, 08:05:54 PM



I can smell pie-key rava


Its Brendan the 'Rat' mcl


Kens going up in my estimations as each day passes - as he toys with the mooners

Release a montage of all your catches when the time is right, let al,and Brendan, and co sweat a touch for now.


a song just for you Brendan! :ukfist:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opd14v2I7Ik&ab_channel

Has someone finally unmasked corky the twat then? Can we see a pic of the anti British scumbag?
headset
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:50:17 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 16, 2022, 10:14:09 PM
Quote from: headset on September 16, 2022, 08:05:54 PM



I can smell pie-key rava


Its Brendan the 'Rat' mcl


Kens going up in my estimations as each day passes - as he toys with the mooners

Release a montage of all your catches when the time is right, let al,and Brendan, and co sweat a touch for now.


a song just for you Brendan! :ukfist:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opd14v2I7Ik&ab_channel

Has someone finally unmasked corky the twat then? Can we see a pic of the anti British scumbag?

happen they have lad the dirty scum bags id is out there well 1st name - ken will have the second i would guessl - boat race to come i would also guess -------.... i ain't word of mouth in touch but do have a few feeder moles on RAW who keep me in the loop - who seem to think Kens all over them plus i read roar - and he (ken) seems to give it as it is and doesn't hide out.......how he is bagging them (dodgy or not) does remain a mystery to me anyhow
headset
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:04:46 AM »
Quote from: BMX Bandit on September 16, 2022, 09:14:27 PM
Who the fuck is Brendan?

Ive read RR today and it seems like Ken is having shite with some daft cunt from FMTTM.

Good thing with Ken is he is relentless, theyll get bored before he does.




he seems to be all over them and would look daft if he wasn't -

I know they hit a brick wall when scowering ingalby for Bernard rava


but jokes aside he seems to have got the dirty bastard corky the rat (brenden) - and I think(big al) who is Johhny vincent or something like that - fuck knows how is tracking them down -

apparently westy or bad dad left the door open on fly me and they managed to get in somehow for some details ....westy will have to confirm or deny that one on a security lapse - its second-hand info to me
headset
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:44:55 PM »
mad dog towersy is all over Brendan - calling him a ira cunt on facebook monkey

it is all on raw..

he looks like a little rat as well with his bucket hat on as well the old dirty english hating bastard he is.


he wont be on FMTTM anymore under corky the rat anyhow -------------- now he has mad dog on his case lost


towersy has done him online
headset
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:47:54 PM »
some cunt who can do pictures get it off roar and get it on here - he needs outing the horrible evil and vile bastard he is
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:53:28 PM »
He's an old man isnt he?

Fair enough he has some warped issues but stalking somebody down is not the way.
