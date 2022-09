I can smell pie-keyIts Brendan the 'Rat'Kens going up in my estimations as each day passes - as he toys with the moonersRelease a montage of all your catches when the time is right, let al,and Brendan, and co sweat a touch for now.a song just for you Brendan!

Who the fuck is Brendan? I’ve read RR today and it seems like Ken is having shite with some daft cunt from FMTTM. Good thing with Ken is he is relentless, they’ll get bored before he does.