Stockton Mosque lights up in colours of Union Flag « on: Today at 07:10:29 AM »



anyone living in this country legally and working if physically capable should be allowed to live a happy and trouble-free life.





its this entering illegally that get people's backs up



'some' of the lefty scum amongst us and on FMTTM just like the throw the race card about if anyone disagrees with the dinghy invasion we are suffering as a country..





well done on this occassion to the mosque in question





