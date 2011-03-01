Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Stockton Mosque lights up in colours of Union Flag  (Read 68 times)
« on: Today at 07:10:29 AM »
It's things like this that will help with any integration of cultures in the UK..

anyone living in this country legally and working if physically capable should be allowed to live a happy and trouble-free life.


its this entering illegally that get people's backs up

'some' of the lefty scum amongst us and on FMTTM just like the throw the race card about if anyone disagrees with the dinghy invasion we are suffering as a country..


well done on this occassion to the mosque in question


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/stockton-mosque-lights-up-colours-25019548
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:13:56 AM »
Why is some given inverted commas? It suggests that this is yet another piece of opinion presented as fact (its rife on here) that all left wing people are not against illegal entry to the uk
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:41:32 AM »
What about the 'No human being is illegal' mob and the #RefugeesWelcome posse?

This guy thinks there's no such thing as 'illegal entry'.

https://twitter.com/GradySNP/status/1463904021694005258
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:53:05 AM »
'some'  is about right.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:56:30 AM »
   souey souey
