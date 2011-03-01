headset

Offline



Posts: 6 069





Posts: 6 069 Albanian drugs gang who came to UK « on: Today at 07:01:30 AM »



i said a while back these are the kiddies now when it comes to the drugs trade



broken britain in its finest hour!





Muttley from OTR is right about one thing - he said a while back the is a load of shit floating around our waters and coastline when having a pop at the government/water companies - you are not wrong Muttley lad - we finally agree on something you lefty bastard





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/albanian-drugs-gang-who-came-25015232

'for better life' caged over £200k cannabis businessi said a while back these are the kiddies now when it comes to the drugs tradebroken britain in its finest hour!Muttley from OTR is right about one thing - he said a while back the is a load of shit floating around our waters and coastline when having a pop at the government/water companies - you are not wrong Muttley lad - we finally agree on something you lefty bastard Logged