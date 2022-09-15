headset

Man City 2 Dortmund 1: Erling Haaland





he is proving to be all waht we think he will be. a pure goal machine and proper No9 finisher



some finish... can it be Man City's year with him in the side.





it won't ever be said by pep or City but this is the reason they bought him for the champions league - they won plenty of league titles without him - so it's plain to see the champions league is on his toes so to speak..





