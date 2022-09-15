Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 15, 2022, 06:49:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Man City 2 Dortmund 1: Erling Haaland  (Read 10 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 067


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:29:07 AM »
scores sensational Kung-Fu kick late winner to down former club.


he is proving to be all waht we think he will be. a pure goal machine and proper No9 finisher

some finish... can it be Man City's year with him in the side.


it won't ever be said by pep or City but this is the reason they bought him for the champions league - they won plenty of league titles without him - so it's plain to see the champions league is on his toes so to speak..


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19811657/man-city-dortmund-haaland-goal/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 