September 15, 2022, 06:49:06 AM
Author Topic: Zelensky vows to march forward to victory
« on: Today at 06:19:10 AM »
over Putin as he raises flag in recaptured city after Ukraine counter-attack


UKRAINES President Zelensky vowed to keep storming forward as his troops reached the edge of Russian-held Donbas in a stunning counter-attack.

The lionhearted leader swooped into the town of Izium  a former Russian stronghold  days after Putins troops fled in their worst defeat since the retreat from Kyiv.


sounds good for the Ukraine's - anything to see Putin back footed and out of Ukraine if at all possible long term


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19810320/zelensky-victory-putin-recaptured-city/
