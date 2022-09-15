headset

Zelensky vows to march forward to victory





UKRAINES President Zelensky vowed to keep storming forward as his troops reached the edge of Russian-held Donbas in a stunning counter-attack.



The lionhearted leader swooped into the town of Izium  a former Russian stronghold  days after Putins troops fled in their worst defeat since the retreat from Kyiv.





sounds good for the Ukraine's - anything to see Putin back footed and out of Ukraine if at all possible long term





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19810320/zelensky-victory-putin-recaptured-city/

