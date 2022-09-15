over Putin as he raises flag in recaptured city after Ukraine counter-attack
UKRAINES President Zelensky vowed to keep storming forward as his troops reached the edge of Russian-held Donbas in a stunning counter-attack.
The lionhearted leader swooped into the town of Izium a former Russian stronghold days after Putins troops fled in their worst defeat since the retreat from Kyiv.
sounds good for the Ukraine's - anything to see Putin back footed and out of Ukraine if at all possible long termhttps://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19810320/zelensky-victory-putin-recaptured-city/