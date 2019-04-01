Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ROD LIDDLE The Queen was always determined to keep calm  (Read 122 times)
headset
Posts: 6 069


« on: Today at 06:16:17 AM »
 and carry on and managed it for 70 years. We couldnt for a weekend

rods usual decent weekly sun article.




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19809946/queen-death-keep-calm-carry-on-rod-liddle/
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:23:17 AM »
Hes bang on. The country has lost its mind. I thought we might recover our senses after the Diana madness but we have gone all in for the massive virtue signalling and coersive fake grieving. The rest of tbe world must be looking on in utter bewilderment.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:50:46 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:23:17 AM
Hes bang on. The country has lost its mind. I thought we might recover our senses after the Diana madness but we have gone all in for the massive virtue signling and coersive fake grieving. The rest of tbe world must be looking on in utter bewilderment.

 :like:

The world includes here. Big fucking style.
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:58:32 AM »
So upset by peoples grief that you have to furiously type your disgust on a obscure football messageboard.

Get down to London man and tell them punters queuing to see HM in state how pissed off with them you are. Theyll get it.

As for the rest of the world, I think they see our decorum and upholding of tradition as a beacon of light.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:01:02 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:58:32 AM
So upset by peoples grief that you have to furiously type your disgust on a obscure football messageboard.

Get down to London man and tell them punters queuing to see HM in state how pissed off with them you are. Theyll get it.

As for the rest of the world, I think they see our decorum and upholding of tradition as a beacon of light.

If people want to queue for 3 days to see a coffin thats up to them but dont have blanket TV coverage of it. The coverage is ridiculous, they are just filming people stood still and repeating themselves over and over. The daily procedures could be covered off in a 30 minutes news show. I feel for Charles and the family having every move filmed whike they are grieving

The wheels of the UK shouldnt stop turning for this, it didnt happen when the last king died and it shouldnt happen now. Modern day wetwipes all competing to show how upset they are by the death of someone they were not close to. Be sad I get it, be respectful but dont shut the country down. What a nonsense that we are having food banks close, peoples funerals cancelled, our local police comissioner cancelling all his public meetings for 10 days, hospital appointments cancelled. Completely uncessary and im pretty sure the Queen would despair over it. She was a stoic sort, and we used to be that as a country . Now we are snowflakes and faux grief junkies.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:12:52 PM »
https://scontent-man2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t39.30808-6/306921977_3182109405372819_3156550870242883122_n.jpg?_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8bfeb9&_nc_ohc=lN2Q7K7Liv0AX-7Jkim&_nc_ht=scontent-man2-1.xx&oh=00_AT9Mf4ib80wXqXaZgnPHcI13LQlfW8XTbXTrF4wpzNTG0A&oe=63272478

Hope that works.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:55:51 PM »
In a world that spends months/years kneeling for a criminal in the states you would expect no different. It's all about virtue signalling, personal promotion etc etc.

People can display whatever grief they want, shouldn't bother anybody else. Just mind your own business and crack on with your own life.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:13:34 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 01:55:51 PM
In a world that spends months/years kneeling for a criminal in the states you would expect no different. It's all about virtue signalling, personal promotion etc etc.

People can display whatever grief they want, shouldn't bother anybody else. Just mind your own business and crack on with your own life.

Which would be great if they lett you crack on with your own life instead of shutting your jobs down, cancelling footy games and events you booked tickets for etc.

And people can display whatever grief they want, but i can poont out how weird it is to grieve for someone you have never met and has never spared you a moments thought.

FFS most companys only give you a weeks bereavement leave if one of your immediate family die!
