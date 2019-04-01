MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 752 Re: ROD LIDDLE The Queen was always determined to keep calm « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:23:17 AM » Hes bang on. The country has lost its mind. I thought we might recover our senses after the Diana madness but we have gone all in for the massive virtue signalling and coersive fake grieving. The rest of tbe world must be looking on in utter bewilderment.

Posts: 3 400 Re: ROD LIDDLE The Queen was always determined to keep calm « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:58:32 AM » So upset by peoples grief that you have to furiously type your disgust on a obscure football messageboard.



Get down to London man and tell them punters queuing to see HM in state how pissed off with them you are. Theyll get it.



As for the rest of the world, I think they see our decorum and upholding of tradition as a beacon of light. Logged

Posts: 4 752 Re: ROD LIDDLE The Queen was always determined to keep calm « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:01:02 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 08:58:32 AM So upset by peoples grief that you have to furiously type your disgust on a obscure football messageboard.



Get down to London man and tell them punters queuing to see HM in state how pissed off with them you are. Theyll get it.



As for the rest of the world, I think they see our decorum and upholding of tradition as a beacon of light.



If people want to queue for 3 days to see a coffin thats up to them but dont have blanket TV coverage of it. The coverage is ridiculous, they are just filming people stood still and repeating themselves over and over. The daily procedures could be covered off in a 30 minutes news show. I feel for Charles and the family having every move filmed whike they are grieving



The wheels of the UK shouldnt stop turning for this, it didnt happen when the last king died and it shouldnt happen now. Modern day wetwipes all competing to show how upset they are by the death of someone they were not close to. Be sad I get it, be respectful but dont shut the country down. What a nonsense that we are having food banks close, peoples funerals cancelled, our local police comissioner cancelling all his public meetings for 10 days, hospital appointments cancelled. Completely uncessary and im pretty sure the Queen would despair over it. She was a stoic sort, and we used to be that as a country . Now we are snowflakes and faux grief junkies. If people want to queue for 3 days to see a coffin thats up to them but dont have blanket TV coverage of it. The coverage is ridiculous, they are just filming people stood still and repeating themselves over and over. The daily procedures could be covered off in a 30 minutes news show. I feel for Charles and the family having every move filmed whike they are grievingThe wheels of the UK shouldnt stop turning for this, it didnt happen when the last king died and it shouldnt happen now. Modern day wetwipes all competing to show how upset they are by the death of someone they were not close to. Be sad I get it, be respectful but dont shut the country down. What a nonsense that we are having food banks close, peoples funerals cancelled, our local police comissioner cancelling all his public meetings for 10 days, hospital appointments cancelled. Completely uncessary and im pretty sure the Queen would despair over it. She was a stoic sort, and we used to be that as a country . Now we are snowflakes and faux grief junkies. Logged

Posts: 8 624Crabamity Re: ROD LIDDLE The Queen was always determined to keep calm « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:55:51 PM » In a world that spends months/years kneeling for a criminal in the states you would expect no different. It's all about virtue signalling, personal promotion etc etc.

People can display whatever grief they want, shouldn't bother anybody else. Just mind your own business and crack on with your own life.



People can display whatever grief they want, shouldn't bother anybody else. Just mind your own business and crack on with your own life. Logged